In a new development, the Kolkata police have summoned the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection to the alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks made by her about Prophet Muhammad and his child bride Ayesha.

As per reports, the summons is issued by the Narkeldanga police station. The former BJP leader has been asked to appear before the police on or before June 20 this year under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The cops have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Nupur Sharma under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 (furtherance of common intention), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

West Bengal | Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma summoned by Narkeldanga Police Station. Notice sent under 41A CrPC to be complied on/before June 20. The case has been registered under Sections 153A, 295A, 298, and 34 of IPC: Kolkata Police — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Charges were also pressed under IPC Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (Uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

A police complaint was earlier lodged against her at Kanthi police station in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal by Trinamool Congress Minority Cell leader Abu Sohail. He had accused Nupur Sharma of disturbing communal harmony.

He had threatened to file a petition in the Supreme Court if the police fails to arrest her. Earlier, the Mumbai police had also issued summons to the former BJP spokesperson and asked her to appear before it on June 25, 2022, at 11:00 am.

Nupur Sharma has been the subject of death threats

Delhi BJP had distanced itself from Nupur’s remarks, and the party had suspended Nupur Sharma and Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal for their remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Following the suspension, the media had freely shared Nupur’s and Naveen Jindal’s addresses online, putting them at risk with multiple death threats coming their way daily.