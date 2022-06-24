Friday, June 24, 2022
Congress workers and leaders clash with police while protesting against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati, one cop injured

Before heading towards the hotel to lead the protests, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora had written a letter to Eknath Shinde asking him to leave Assam.

Leaders and workers of Assam Congress and some left parties today clashed with police while protesting against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati. During the clash, one police officer was injured and he was admitted at a hospital.

Congress workers led by party’s state president Bhupen Bora arrived at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati today where the Shiv Sena MLAs and some independent MLAs from Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde are staying. Demanding that they go back from Assam to Maharashtra, the Congress party had started shouting slogans against them near the hotel. The Congress protestors were also joined by workers and leaders of left parties like RPI and CPIM.

But the police prevented them from proceeding further, and tried to stop them. This led to a clash between Congress workers and cops. Chanting ‘BJP Murdabad’ and ‘Go back go back’ slogans, the Congress workers tried to enter the Hotel premises, but they were prevented from doing so by the large number of cops present at the site.

During this clash, one police officer fell down from his vehicle, and he was injured on his head. The cop was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police then detained the protesting Congress members, loaded them onto buses, and took them away from the spot. The detained Congress leaders include Bhupen Bora, Rakibul Hussain, Wazed Ali Choudhury, Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, A K Alam and others. CPIM leader Manoranjan Talukdar was also detained by police.

It may be noted that yesterday the Assam unit of Trinamool Congress had arrived at the hotel for protesting against the rebel MLAs, and they were also detained by police.

Before heading towards the hotel to lead the protests, Bhupen Bora had written a letter to Eknath Shinde asking him to leave Assam. He had alleged that Assam has been defamed by the presence of the rebel Shiv Sena faction, and support provided to them by the state govt has sullied the image of the state.

Saying that Shinde and the other MLAs have causing damage to the people of Assam by their presence, the Pradesh Congress president had asked them to leave the state as soon as possible.

