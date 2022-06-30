There seem to be no end to the twists in the political scenario in Maharashtra. After it was thought that the surprises have after BJP leader Devendra Fandavis announced that Eknath Shinde will be the CM and he will not join the govt, there was another twist, as the BJP’s central leadership urged him to reconsider his decision not join the Maharashtra government. After BJP national president JP Nadda announced that he has personally requested Fadnavis to become the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, the former CM accepted the party’s decision, and now Devendra Fadnavis will be the Deputy Chief Minister in Eknath Shinde led government.

This was announced by Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah on Twitter, who informed that Fadnavis has decided to join the government on the request of JP Nadda.

While congratulation Fadnavis, Shah wrote on Twitter, “On the behest of BJP President Shri J P Nadda, Shri Devendra Fadnavis has shown a big heart and decided to join the government in the interest of the state of Maharashtra and the people. This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service to Maharashtra. For this, I heartily congratulate him.”

BJP National President J P Nadda, in a video message, had urged Fadnavis to take the post of deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet. He said, “BJP’s central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the Govt. So, I am making a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnavis should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra.”

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai had announced that Eknath Shinde will be preceding as the new CM of Maharashtra. He had also announced that he will not join the government, and the government will be expanded later. and With the support of BJP MLAs and at least 10 Independent MLAs, Shinde, who led a rebellion in Shiv Sena will take oath as the Chief Minister in Rajbhavan in Mumbai.