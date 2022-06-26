In Gujarat, one after another cases of love jihad is coming out. One such fresh case of love jihad has come to light at Enghal village in Gandevi taluka of Navsari.

According to information received by the local sources, a 24-year-old girl living in Mahyavanshi Mohalla of Enghal village in Gandevi taluka of south Gujarat was talking to a young man named ‘Jigar’ on Instagram for last some time. The young man talked to her and trapped her in love. As the friendship progressed on Instagram, they also started talking on the phone by exchanging mobile numbers.

On June 21, the girl left the house after receiving a call around 3 pm from the Instagram-based ‘Jigar’. As the girl did not return to her house till late in the night, the family members were worried as they searched and came to know that the girl had eloped with Jigar. The girl’s brother later filed an application at Gandevi police station in this regard.

Ashfaq Sheikh made an Instagram account as Jigar Patel.

After the complaint was filed by the brother, further investigations revealed more disturbing facts. The Instagram ID was actually a fake ID, and there was no one named ‘Jigar’ behind that account. On talking to the father of the accused it was found that the real name of the accused was Asfaq Ibrahim Sheikh. At this time, everyone came to know that it was ‘Ashfaq’ who was talking to the victim girl on Instagram as a ‘Jigar’. The victim girl’s brother wrote to Navsari’s superintendent of police and urged him to take appropriate action.

The victim girl’s brother wrote to Navsari’s SP.

In an exclusive conversation with OpIndia, the victim’s brother-in-law said, “Even after making an application to the Gandevi police station on June 21, we did not find any trace of our daughter, and therefore, we were forced to apply to the Navsari superintendent of police.”

He further said, “My sister-in-law is forcefully married to a Muslim youth who hid his true identity and took her away with a Hindu name. This is a case of love jihad, so this should be dealt with in the same way.”

It may be noted that there has been an increase in cases of love jihad in Gujarat in recent times. Just last week, a double love jihad case was reported in Bilkha village of Junagadh district in which an accused named Sharafat Hasan Qadri, who had already eloped with a Hindu girl and married her, was reported to have eloped with another Hindu girl. Now, this case has appeared in Navsari.