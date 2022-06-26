A case of love jihad has come to light in Bilkha village of Junagadh which has led to tension in the area. A 21-year-old Hindu girl from Bilkha village was lured and taken away by a mid-aged Muslim man Sharafat Qadri who had fled away with another Hindu girl 10 years ago who now has a 6-year-old child from Sharafat Qadri.

According to the information received, the accused Sharafat Hasan Qadri had eloped with a Hindu girl 10 years ago and married her. He again lured and took away a 21-year-old Hindu girl on 22nd June 2022. Sharafat Qadri’s age is almost double than that of the girl. As the news spread, the villagers were enraged. Local Hindu organizations met the SP and gave a memorandum to him. The villagers also observed a tight shutdown to mark the protest against this incident.

In an exclusive conversation with OpIndia, a senior member of the Hindu Jagran Manch of Junagadh district said, “This Sarafat Hasan Qadri is a habitual criminal. He has a history of driving away Hindu girls. Earlier also, we noticed that he had eloped with a Hindu girl whom he had forcibly married. Now he has again taken away another Hindu girl.”

Accused Sharafat Qadri. Image Courtesy: Ground Sources

He further said, “We took the entire Hindu community of the village with us to the SP (Superintendent of Police) office and formally informed him of the incident on behalf of Hindu organizations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Bajrang Dal. But so far, the police have not arrested the accused.”

The Hindu Organizations gave a memorandum to the SP.

He added, “This same man Sharafat Qadri had eloped with a Hindu girl 10 years ago. According to our information, he forcefully converted that girl to his religion and married her. We are confirming this right now. We will also lodge a complaint against him in this case as well.”

The members of the Hindu Jagran Manch also said that if the accused is not arrested soon and the Hindu girl does not return safely to her house, all Hindu organizations will come together and call for a ‘Junagadh bandh’ and launch a fierce agitation. In an exclusive conversation with OpIndia, the victim’s father said that he wanted his daughter back at any cost.

It is notable that this is not the first case of love jihad in this area. Similar cases have taken place in the Saurashtra region in the past. This time, the Hindu organizations have warned that there will be aggressive agitations if the girl does not safely return to her home.