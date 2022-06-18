‘Team Saath’, a malicious troll account on Twitter that routinely indulges in targeted harassment of people who do not conform to its views, has made a hit list of celebrities for taking a nationalist stand.

Earlier today, the troll account that often works as a mouthpiece for Islamists and targets accounts for voicing nationalist views took to Twitter to unleash an online mob of Islamists and extremists against celebrities that it claimed are working for the BJP government.

“After the grand success of @sachin_rt , @akshaykumar and @NSaina, the BJP government presents @TandonRaveena and @venkateshprasad as the new saviors of India,” the Twitter account of ‘Team Saath’, which has over 54,000 followers, including the likes of Rohini Singh, Sushant Singh, Swati Chaturvedi, Swara Bhasker and other such ‘eminent’ leftist ideologues, tweeted.

‘Team Saath’ lets loose Islamists against celebrities voicing nationalist causes

No sooner did the ‘Team Saath’ put out a list of celebrities who have been assertive and unapologetic about their Hindu identity and linked them to the BJP than its toxic troll army unleashed its harassment and began attacking the personalities for subscribing to an ideology that did not jibe with theirs.

“Cricketers and Bollywood stars have proven to be some of the most over-rated human beings in the world. All show but rotten from the inside out. Jitna sarr pe chadaoge utna inka gandagi bahar aayega,” tweeted one Pramit who identifies himself as a reviewer.

Another Islamist, Shirin Khan, who is based out of the US as per her Twitter bio and has over 15,000 followers, responded that Raveena Tandon is not new.

Venkatesh Prasad slams ‘Team Saath’ for targeting people for speaking up against injustice; netizens join in to call out ‘Team Saath’

However, many others pointed out the glaring irony of trolling and harassing celebrities online while being an initiative that stood against online trolling and targeted harassment.

Venkatesh Prasad, one of the cricketers mentioned in Team Saath’s tweet, called out the inherent hypocrisy of the account in indulging in targeted harassment while professing to be against it. The former cricketer also slammed the account, asserting that if speaking up for injustice means supporting the BJP or saviours of India, then its IQ needs some serious work.

“Your handle calls itself Against Troll and harassment. Well, if irony had a face. Oops..Sorry you don’t have a face. If speaking up for injustice means BJP government or saviour of India, well your IQ needs some serious work. Just intolerance towards others expressing their POV,” Prasad tweeted.

Your handle calls itself Against Troll and harassment. Well, if irony had a face. Oops..Sorry you don’t have a face.

If speaking up for injustice means BJP government or saviour of India, well your IQ needs some serious work.

Just intolerance towards others expressing their POV https://t.co/EuVrEvIRqd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 18, 2022

Many others also slammed the account for setting its troll army against celebrities for championing the cause they believed in.

Handle against harassment harasses top Indian cricketer because he stands up for the dharma.

😂😂 https://t.co/dUzwsE49XB — Smita Deshmukh🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) June 18, 2022

Irony died more than a million deaths!



SAATH (Stand Against Abuse Troll Harassment) – But they are the ones trolling a minimum of 5 respectable people in this one single tweet!!! https://t.co/8QMPEIZIAI — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) June 18, 2022

When one of the Twitter users asked ‘Team Saath’ to speak about the violence meted out on Kashmiri Hindus, the Islamist account was quick to pass the buck and take a dig at actor Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri instead.

Modus Operandi of the Islamist organisation and its past antecedents

Notably, this is not the first time that ‘Team Saath’ has indulged in targeted harassment of dissenting voices. Earlier too, ‘Team Saath’ has used its Twitter account to paint celebrities that stand for Dharma as BJP supporters and let loose their social media army against them.

In fact, ‘Team Saath’ has been notorious for misusing Twitter for online bullying and targeted harassment of individuals whose political views do not align with theirs. ‘Team Saath’ Official is the go-to Twitter account for left-liberals and rabid Islamists to silence nationalist voices in the country. Not just celebrities, but even influential Twitter accounts, are subjected to targeted harassment by ‘Team Saath’ and its army of brainwashed Islamists.

The account had earlier tried unsuccessfully to deplatform a popular Twitter user named Saffron Sniper. In a tweet, ‘Team Saath’ Official wrote, “A compulsive abuser, a regular harasser and a persistent stalker have been suspended.” However, when the Twitter account of Saffron Sniper was restored, the troll account was quick to delete the tweet.

Investigative journalist Vijay Patel reveals ‘Team Saath’ is owned and operated by a bunch of radicalised Muslims

According to Investigative journalist and political observer Vijay Patel, ‘Team Saath’ belongs to a boy based out of Imphal, Manipur. Most of the members of the group, Patel says, are radicalised Muslims, with many of them studying in Jamia Millia Islamia and other universities in New Delhi.

Just see how Hindu phobic he is!



Here are his post and comments from his FB profile Grammar Cop pic.twitter.com/AjZG8AlweH — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) April 4, 2021

Patel had also shared screenshots of the social media posts made by Team Saath’s account owner where he had spewed venom against the BJP government, PM Modi, and RSS.

‘Team Saath’ and its links with actor Sushant Singh

However, as per speculations on social media, actor Sushant Singh is inextricably linked to the account ‘Team Saath’, with rumour mills claiming that he is the founder of the troll account meant for targeting and browbeating nationalistic voices into silence.

Singh also boasts of his support to ‘Team Saath’ by mentioning it in his Twitter bio, raising suspicions that the account is indeed operated by him.

However, a tweet by ‘Team Saath’ clarified that Sushant Singh is not the founder of the group and is rather ‘The Goodwill Ambassador’. The account, the tweet said, is run by one ‘The Linguist’, who, according to Vijay Patel, is an inveterate Islamist harbouring pathological hatred for PM Modi.

Sushant Singh and his penchant for fake news

Sushant Singh may not be the founder of the group but he shares the same characteristics as embodied by the group. Aversion to facts, peddling fake news and pushing propaganda are chief among them.

Sushant Singh has been caught out several times for peddling fake news on the micro-blogging site. He had earlier shared a picture of a deceased elderly man and passed it off as that of a farmer protestor. He had claimed that the ‘farmer’ died at the Haryana-Delhi border during the farmer protests.

Interestingly, it was an old picture of a man, which was first shared on the Facebook page ‘Gareeb Jatt’ in September 2018 i.e. 2 years before the farmer protests began. He was also caught sharing fake news pertaining to the release of suspended police cop Davinder Singh, who was arrested last year for his alleged ties with the terrorists.