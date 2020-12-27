Sunday, December 27, 2020
Actor Sushant Singh continues to share fake news, this time lies about the release of suspended cop DSP Davinder Singh

Actors turned propagandists have become desperate and are now resorting to spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff
Former actor Sushant Singh, who has lately been forefront at spreading misinformation on social media platforms, on Sunday was yet again caught sharing fake news pertaining to the release of suspended police cop Davinder Singh, who was arrested last year for his alleged ties with the terrorists.

Taking to Twitter, Sushant Singh claimed that suspended police cop Davinder Singh was released from the jail because of the lack of charge sheet filed in the case. He added that the whereabouts of Singh were not known after he was ‘released’. The former actor said that DSP Davinder Singh was caught red-handed in his car carrying the terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi.

Sushant Singh’s tweet spreading fake news on suspended cop Davinder Singh

He continued, however, NIA could not file charge sheet, leading to Singh getting bail in three months. He asked whether anyone knew or any channel called him Khalistani after his alleged release from the jail. Taking potshots at the government and its supporters, Sushant said that people have forgotten him just like alleged China’s intrusion.

In his hurry to target the Modi government and country’s investigative agencies for taking action alleged terror sympathisers, Sushant Singh openly peddled false propaganda by conveniently ignoring the details of the case registered against suspended cop Davinder Singh.

Similar such claims were made by other Twitter users.

Fact-Check

It is important to note that the Court granted bail to Davinder Singh and lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir in connection with the case filed against them by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in June this year. The bail was granted after the court noted that the charge-sheet was not filed even after the mandatory statutory period of 90 days had passed. The accused had to furnish a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh each with two sureties of each amount.

The IO in the case submitted a status report before the court and said, “investigation in the instant case has not been concluded yet, hence charge sheet has not been filed.” 

Most importantly, the bail was granted by the court only in the case filed by the Delhi Police. There is a separate case that was registered against him by the National Investigation Agency in which he has not been granted bail and thus, he has not walked out of jail.

Davinder Singh, though has secured bail in a case filed by Delhi Police, has remained incarcerated because of a separate case filed against him by the National Investigation Agency. Hence, he did not ‘walking out of jail’ as claimed by Sushant Singh. And to answer his question about his whereabouts, Singh is currently in NIA custody.

However, the usual suspects are now trying to cast aspersions on the government to claim that the disgraced cop is walking free. However, it is not true as bail was awarded to Davinder Singh in a separate case and he will continue to remain in judicial custody in the NIA Case. The NIA has time and again assured that they have sufficient evidence against him and he will be charge-sheeted in due course.

Davinder Singh was arrested along with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Asif Rather on the 11th of January when they were travelling together in a car. Later, it was reported that he was on the payroll of the Islamic terrorist organisation. Subsequently, his case was handed over to the NIA. The NIA had taken over the case on the 18th of January.

Sushant Singh caught spreading fake news pertaining to ‘farmers’ protest

Amidst the ongoing ‘farmer’ protests against the farm reforms that have been hijacked by pro-Khalistani, far-left and various political parties to further their agenda against the Modi government, several social media users sympathetic to the alleged farmers have been resorting to spreading fake news, images on the internet to garner support to the protests which have already caused massive inconvenience to the public.

Similarly, actor Sushant Singh and a few other Congress trolls took to social media to share an image of a deceased elder person. According to their claim, the elderly farmer was one of the protestors camping along the Haryana-Delhi border and he passed away during the protests against the Modi government.

Actor Sushant Singh, sharing a post of another social media user, who had himself falsely claimed that it was painful for him to share the news of a farmer passing away during the protests against the three farm laws.

However, the image shared by assorted trolls associated with the alleged ‘farmer protests’, the farmer’s associations and actors have nothing to do with the ongoing protests against the Modi government. The image was first shared on Facebook page ‘Gareeb jatt’ in September 2018.

Despite multiple people pointing out, Sushant Singh has not removed his fake news regarding Davinder Singh.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

