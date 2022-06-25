Although it’s been a month since former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made certain innocuous comments about Prophet Muhammad, then apologised and retracted them, she continues to be on the radar of Islamists. Along with multiple death threats, several rabid Islamists have been taking to various social media platforms to openly vilify, humiliate and threaten the ex-BJP spokesperson.

In one such video uploaded on 16th June 2022 on the video-sharing and social media platform YouTube, an Islamist YouTuber Wali Ahmad not only went on a vile rant against the ex-BJP spokesperson but also went on to spread hate against Hinduism and insult Hindu God Shri Ram.

Sharing snippets from the video on June 24, a Twitter user Naveen Singh (@HeckIndia) requested Uttar Pradesh police, Bihar police and the NIA to take cognisance and demanded stringent action against the “Hinduphoic Jihadist” YouTuber Wali Ahmed from Patna, Bihar.

An eyeopener thread about a Hinduphoic Jihadist YouTuber Wali Ahmed from Patna, Bihar, with 300k+ youtube subscribers calling Prabhu Shri Ram a paedophile, instigates people to rape Nupur Sharma, calls for the Head of Yati Narsinghanand & those supporting @NupurSharmaBJP.

In his video that has now come to light, the Islamist YouTuber not only calls for the beheading of the ex-BJP spokesperson but also incites Islamists to brutally rape her. He audaciously goes on to mock Hindu god Ram by blatantly lying about the age of Lord Ram and Mata Sita at the time of their marriage. The Islamist YouTuber also openly calls for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand and the death of Hindus who have come out in large numbers to support Nupur Sharma.

With 303k YouTube subscribers, the Islamist Youtuber seems to be quite popular amongst his brethren.

The video, which is full of derogatory words and expletives against Nupur Sharma and her Hindu supporters was uploaded on Wali Ahmad’s YouTube channel on June 16. He began his video with a vile rant against the Hindus who have voiced their support for the ex-BJP spokesperson. He openly threatens Nupur Sharma’s supporters with death.

In the same video, he calls on Islamists to violently rape Nupur Sharma in retaliation for her comments on the Prophet Muhammad and Islam during a Times Now debate programme. “Nupur Sharma ko jaan leva na sahi, ga*nd leva sazaa toh milna hi chahiye,” said the Islamist using use extremely derogatory, abusive and sexually explicit words against the ex-BJP spokesperson.

He then goes on to call for the beheading of Dasna priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for speaking out in favour of the former BJP spokesperson, who has been hounded and threatened by Islamists from all over the world for the past month.

Incensed by Nupur Sharma’s statement quoting Islamic Hadiths on Prophet Muhammad, the Islamist Youtuber went on to infer that Lord Ram is ‘characterless’ since he married Goddess Sita when she was 6 years old, a flagrant lie that Islamists and Hinduphobic pseudo-liberals have peddled for years to discredit Hinduism.

The Islamist YouTuber concluded his video by reiterating that the Hindu supporters of Nupur Sharma will have a similar fate to the latter. “Gustakh-e-rasool ko support karne wala bhi gustakh-e-rasool hota hain aur uski ek hi sazaa hoti hain…,” the YouTuber threatens while ending his extremely derogatory, abusive and sexually explicit video.

About Wali’s YouTube channel

The said Youtube channel in question started uploading videos on April 27, 2020. Wali’s uploaded videos provide insight into his Hinduphobic mindset. Be it on Yoga Guru Ramdev or the Dasna priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati or Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, most of his videos are about ridiculing Hindus and their faith.

Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson, has been caught in a dangerous storm after she made certain innocuous comments during a TimesNow debate. After Indian Muslims like AltNews’ co-founder Mohammad Zubair dog-whistled against her, she was declared a ‘blasphemer’ and several Islamist outfits, including Taliban and Al Qaeda, are now demanding her head on pike. Since the time Islamists have waged war against her, Hindus have also been coming out in large numbers to show solidarity with the ex-BJP spokesperson.