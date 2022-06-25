Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested a person named Israil Nadaf Mansuri (25) for deceptively abducting a 13-year-old girl from the Bandikui area of Dausa district in Rajasthan. The Police nabbed Mansuri from Bihar’s Darbhanga bus stand while he was taking the girl to Nepal.

According to the reports, accused Mansuri is a resident of Nepal and works as a labourer in the Middle Eastern Country of Qatar. He trapped the girl through social media platforms where he had posed himself as a reputed model. Mansuri had used Instagram installed with his Qatar-based mobile number for this purpose.

The police investigating the issue stated that the 13-year-old minor girl was abducted while she was purchasing a few food products from a shop near the Agra rail line in Bandikui. The accused traveled all the way from Qatar to New Delhi and then to the state of Rajasthan to get hold of the victim.

Dausa SP Rajkumar Gupta said that during the investigation, the Police found out that the accused had trapped the girl through a mobile game named Garena Free-fire game. The victim used to play the game which highlighted the Instagram ID of the accused. The Police stated that the accused trapped the victim girl through the game and started blackmailing her.

दरभंगा बिहार ले गया,

और वहां से नेपाल ले जाना चाहता था युवक नेपाल का रहने वाला है, लेकिन दौसा पुलिस ने साइबर सेल की मदद से आरोपी को व नाबालिग बच्ची को दरभंगा से दस्तयाब कर लिया,

दौसा एसपी राजकुमार गुप्ता ने किया पूरा खुलासा पुलिस ने 7 दिन की रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है — INDIA NEWS RAJASTHAN (@raj_indianews) June 24, 2022

On June 18, he took a flight from Qatar to New Delhi and travelled to Rajasthan to abduct the girl. The next day, he booked the ticket to New Delhi and took the girl with him. The Police first traced the suspicious Instagram ID and verified that it was operative from the Qatar-based mobile number. The Police also traced the CCTV footage installed at the Bandikui shop to confirm the identity of the accused.

Based on the initial investigation, the police tracked the train route and then reached Bihar to arrest the accused who is a resident of Dhanuji in Nepal. The Police arrested him from the Darbhanga bus stand. Reports mention that the Police have confiscated the citizenship certificate and the passport of the accused. The accused has been sent to 7-days Police remand.