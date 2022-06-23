Hrithik Kumar Verma, a Bajrang Dal member in the Madanpur village of Gujaini area of Kanpur has been threatened by local Islamists who are forcing him to leave his home and shift somewhere else. The Islamists are also asking him to give up the work he does with Bajrang Dal failing to which they have threatened to behead him.

A case is registered in this regard in the Gujaini police station of Kanpur and the police are doing further investigations. The youth Hrithik Kumar Verma has placed a ‘To Sale’ board outside his house and is asking chief minister Yogi Adityanath for help.

Hrithik Kumar Verma of Madanpur village in Gujaini of Kanpur has put a sale board outside his house. Image Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Hrithik Kumar Verma lives with his family in the Madanpur village of Gujaini in Kanpur. His house is surrounded by the Muslims living in that area. He is a Bajrang Dal worker. Hrithik Kumar Verma and his mother have alleged that the Islamists living in that locality have threatened Hrithik Kumar Verma and asked him to leave Bajrang Dal. They have also told the Vermas to vacate the home and go somewhere else.

Hrithik Kumar Verma has put a board outside his house pleading chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Image Source: Dainik Bhaskar

The whole family is terrorized by these threats issued by the local Islamists. The family members reached the Gujaini police station and registered a complaint about this incident and they have also put a board outside their house which says that this house is for sale as they want to escape due to threats by terrorists. On the other gate of his house, Hrithik Kumar Verma has put another board which is addressed to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. It reads, “Honorable Chie Minister, we are not safe in this colony. We are being forced to vacate our own house.” The police have started an investigation into this case.

#UttarPradesh: ‘Leave #BajrangDal or else you will cut your neck’, Anees Ali, Shanshah Alam, Mehrukhan, Sahil alias Goldie, Hassan, and Badkau threatened a @BajrangDalOrg worker in #Kanpur, and also raised slogans in favour of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/4JIr83Z7md — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) June 23, 2022

According to Organizer Weekly, Anees Ali, Shahanshah Alam, Mehrukhan, Sahil alias Goldie, Hassan, and Badkau are the names of the accused in this case. As the news spread, members of Bajrang Dal from nearby localities started gathering at Hrithik Kumar Verma’s house. They have demanded that the police should take strict action in this case. The Bajrang Dal members have also said that while the police and administration are taking strict actions against the accused of the violence that erupted on 3rd June – like Mukhtar Baba – the Islamists are now targeting the properties of the Hindus living in the middle of a locality dominated by Muslims.