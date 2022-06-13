Aysha Renna, who became the face of anti-CAA protests as a student leader from Jamia Millia Islamia, has been arrested by Kerala Police for disturbing the civic order during an agitation on Sunday. Renna was protesting against bulldozer action by UP Government authorities on Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed.

Terrorist ayesha renna being taken in police custody in Kerala. #DilKoSukoon

pic.twitter.com/4Mz6PsEpBq — Hindu Atheist (@tigerakd2) June 12, 2022

On Sunday, Renna was protesting against the Police action against the house of Javed Ahmed, whose daughter, Afreen Fatima, was also involved in similar activities, Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar said.

According to reports, Renna was leading a blockade on a national highway in Kerala’s Malappuram. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government Police went after Renna who was creating a ruckus during her protest. Since the development, visuals of Kerala Police women officials holding Renna by pulling her Hijab have surfaced. Aysha Renna who refused to comply with the action was dragged into a police van by female police officials.

Female Muslim terrorist Ayesha Renna given right treatment by Kerala Police in Malappuram. pic.twitter.com/lWiTRx0hji — sivalokesh 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#TLH (@sivalokesh19) June 12, 2022

The Police could be seen taking action against other protestors who joined Renna in her protest against bulldozer action by the UP government.

Aysha Renna, who hails from Kondotty, Malappuram, came to limelight while spearheading the efforts to mobilise Islamist youth during the Anti-CAA protests in 2019. Various media portals, including journalist Barkha Dutt, referred to Aysha Renna as a ‘Shero‘ (She+Hero) and was hailed for ‘saving’ Shaheen Bagh protestors from the action of the Police.

In a viral video from #Jamia we saw two young women save a male friend from police lathis by giving him cover. We also saw the same women standing atop a roof raising hands in another viral image. I meet Ladeeda Farzana & Ayesha Renna, sheroes of Jamia & Shaheen whom they saved pic.twitter.com/q8qfvIDMFT — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 16, 2019

Earlier in 2015, after Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon was hanged in Nagpur, Islamist Aysha Renna expressed her solidarity with the terror convict through a Facebook post.

Aysha Renna’s FB update on July 31, 2015. Source: India Today

“Yakub Memon, I am sorry. I am helpless in this Fascist country. I can only regret like a doll,” Renna had said on Facebook.