Kerala: Police pulls Barkha Dutt’s ‘Shero’ Aysha Renna with her hijab for protesting against bulldozer action in UP

Aysha Renna, who hails from Kondotty, Malappuram, came to limelight after whipping up frenzy against the Centre and spearheading the efforts to mobilise Islamist youth during the Anti-CAA protests in 2019

Aysha Renna, who became the face of anti-CAA protests as a student leader from Jamia Millia Islamia, has been arrested by Kerala Police for disturbing the civic order during an agitation on Sunday. Renna was protesting against bulldozer action by UP Government authorities on Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed.

On Sunday, Renna was protesting against the Police action against the house of Javed Ahmed, whose daughter, Afreen Fatima, was also involved in similar activities, Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar said. 

According to reports, Renna was leading a blockade on a national highway in Kerala’s Malappuram. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government Police went after Renna who was creating a ruckus during her protest. Since the development, visuals of Kerala Police women officials holding Renna by pulling her Hijab have surfaced. Aysha Renna who refused to comply with the action was dragged into a police van by female police officials.

The Police could be seen taking action against other protestors who joined Renna in her protest against bulldozer action by the UP government.

Aysha Renna, who hails from Kondotty, Malappuram, came to limelight while spearheading the efforts to mobilise Islamist youth during the Anti-CAA protests in 2019. Various media portals, including journalist Barkha Dutt, referred to Aysha Renna as a ‘Shero‘ (She+Hero) and was hailed for ‘saving’ Shaheen Bagh protestors from the action of the Police.

Earlier in 2015, after Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon was hanged in Nagpur, Islamist Aysha Renna expressed her solidarity with the terror convict through a Facebook post.

Aysha Renna’s FB update on July 31, 2015. Source: India Today

“Yakub Memon, I am sorry. I am helpless in this Fascist country. I can only regret like a doll,” Renna had said on Facebook.

