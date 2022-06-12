The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has issued notice that they will be demolishing the illegally constructed house of the Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed Ahmed today. The authority had issued a notice on June 10 to vacate the premises of his unlawfully constructed house by 11 AM today. The Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended Javed Ahmed, the suspected mastermind of the rioting in Prayagraj during the Friday Namaz on June 10th. However, at the time of publishing of this report, there seems to be delay in demolition.

UP | Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has put a demolition notice at the residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed asking him to vacate the house by 11am today as it is "illegally constructed".

The notice was issued by the zonal officer of the Prayagraj Development Authority on June 10, asking to vacate the illegal premises till June 12. As per the notice, the house in the Kareli Police Station area was built unlawfully and without approval from the competent authorities. On May 10 of this year, a show-cause notice was issued in this respect, with the date of hearing set for May 25.

According to the notice, Javed Ahmed did not appear before the authority, thus the authority issued orders to self-demolish the house by June 9th. However, the authority discovered that the instructions were not followed and that the home was not demolished, therefore the authority issued this notice to evacuate the premises by June 12 in order to raze the property.

Javed was apprehended following the unrest in Prayagraj that erupted after the Friday prayers. Javed and other anti-social elements, it appears, exploited children to throw stones at police and administration. SSP Prayagraj previously stated that Javed Ahmed’s daughter, a student in Delhi, is also involved in similar activities.

Afreen Fatima, a Jawaharlal Nehru University student, is Javed Ahmed’s daughter. Afreen Fatima said hateful things against the government and the Supreme Court in a video that went popular on social media in January 2020. She questioned the country’s top judicial body’s credibility by questioning key rulings such as the Ram Mandir verdict and the hanging of terrorist Afzal Guru.

Shaheen Bagh is definitely not about CAA . This Afreen is spreading hatred over Ram Mandir , Afzal Guru's decision by SC .

All their masks are coming off at Shaheen Bagh .

All their masks are coming off at Shaheen Bagh . pic.twitter.com/y9LVTQTh4L — Kashmir Pandit News Channel (@kpnewschannel) January 25, 2020

The JNU student attempted to incite the audience in a 45-second video posted on Twitter by user @knewschannel by claiming that while demonstrating against CAA and NRC, they realised that neither the government nor the Supreme Court is worthy of their faith.

In February, she took to Twitter and shared an article in favour of terrorist Afzal Guru. She is a close associate of the suspected anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused and Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam.

Fatima also asked Muslims to target Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his remarks on the communalization of anti-CAA protests. On January 12, 2020, Fatima took to Twitter and invited Muslims to confront Tharoor, whom she branded an “Islamophobe,” with La Illaha Illallah shouts.