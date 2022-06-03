Friday, June 3, 2022
“Will take care of the culprit in Naga style”, Nagaland Minister fumes after miscreant blackmails him with doctored video

OpIndia Staff
Temjen Imna Along (Photo Credits: East Mojo)
25

On Friday (June 3), BJP (Nagaland) leader Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter to share the news that a miscreant has morphed one of his public videos with adult scenes, and is trying to blackmail him using that video. He added that the accused has demanded money in exchange for not making the doctored video public.

In a statement, he said, “Mostly, I have been active on social media platforms to connect with my fellow citizens and interact with them. I have also been interacting with people through Video Calls.”

“However, taking advantage of my social media appearances, in order to defame my reputation, an unknown miscreant has edited my video with an adult video showcasing some vulgar scenes,” he further added.

“He/She has also blackmailed me and demanded a lump sum to avoid uploading edited videos on social media platforms. If anyone receives any message as such, kindly report it to me by sending me the ID or Phone Number,” Temjen Imna Along remarked.

The BJP leader also informed that he has lodged a complaint with the police and sought help from the public to find the blackmailer.

“I will take good care of him in our Naga style after I get to know his identity,” he warned.

Temjen Imna Along is the Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs in the Government of Nagaland. He is also the State President of the BJP.

