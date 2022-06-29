Wednesday, June 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNIA registers case in Kanjaiya Lal Teli murder case under several sections of IPC...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NIA registers case in Kanjaiya Lal Teli murder case under several sections of IPC and UAPA including terror charges

NIA said that the killers of Kanhaiya Lala Teli released the video claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country,

OpIndia Staff
73

After the union home ministry handed over the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur to the National Investigation Agency, the agency has filed a case against the culprits under several sections of the IPC and UAPA.

The Indian Penal Code sections invoked by the NIA are 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 302 (murder), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Similarly, the sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 attached to the case by the NIA are the sections 16 (terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy), 20 (member of terrorist gang or organisation). With the inclusion of these sections, the NIA has made it clear that they are considering the case as an act of terrorism.

The NIA says that the case has been filed against the accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli on 28th June in Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The agency also informed that the case was initially registered as FIR no 81/2022 at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur by local police. Now, the NIA has re-registered the case RC-27/2022/NIA/DLI today. NIA states that the two accused, who have been arrested by the police, had inflicted multiple injuries to the victim with sharp weapons. They had also circulated a video of the criminal at in social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country, the agency said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the union home ministry had informed that the case has been handed over to NIA. The ministry had said that the the involvement of any organisation and international links in the murder case will be thoroughly investigated.

Murder of Kanhaiya Lal

On June 28, Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was allegedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his 8-years-old son while playing a video game. Earlier Kanhaiya Lal was arrested for making the post after his neighbour Nazim filed a complaint about the same.

After getting released on bail, Kanhaiya Lal started to receive threats. He was threatened not to open his tailoring shop. Kanhaiya Lal had approached Police for legal action against those who were threatening him and requested Police protection so that he could open the shop.

However, the police did nothing to restrain those who were threatening him, and didn’t provide security to Kanhaiya. The police had called them and made them sign a compromise agreement. Kanhaiya Lal then submitted another application on the same day that he did not want legal action following the compromise. Scared for his life, Kanhaiya Lal kept his shop shut for six days. On the 7th day, when he opened his shop, he was brutally murdered by two Islamists identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos. Notably, Kanhaiya Lal’s photograph, address and other information were distributed by Nazim and others. They had urged their community members to kill Kanhaiya Lal if they see him the open or he opened his shop.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Islamist apologists don’t want you to know a ‘Samuday Vishesh’ neighbour next door might behead you, hence appeals against the circulation of video

Amit Kelkar -

Madhya Pradesh: Khargone administration erect barricades in few lanes to maintain peace in riot-hit area, leftist media twist it to portray as anti-Muslim

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Rajasthan: Post-mortem report reveals Kanhaiya Lal was hacked over 24 times, 7-8 times on the neck

OpIndia Staff -

‘Udaipur murder is symptom, we are ignoring the disease’: Kerala Governor says madrasas are teaching that beheading is the only punishment for blasphemy

OpIndia Staff -

‘Remarks are completely unwarranted, misleading and unacceptable’: MEA Spokesperson on UN Human Rights’ comment on Teesta Setalvad’s arrest

OpIndia Staff -

After Udaipur murder, similar killing of Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra raises questions, BJP leader claims he was killed for supporting Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘hospital in place of Ram Mandir’ to wearing Hindu identity on sleeve: Hindutva as response to Left Liberal and deep Nehruvian State

varun07 -

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakhs to the Assam CM’s relief fund for flood relief, to shift to a place closer to...

OpIndia Staff -

BBC, NYT jump in to defend Alt News’ Md Zubair, ignore his derogatory anti-Hindu posts and claim he is arrested for being a ‘Modi...

OpIndia Staff -

‘The post was not about Sharad Pawar…NCP workers molested me during police custody’: Ketaki Chitale slams MVA govt over her unlawful arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,449FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com