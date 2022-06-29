Wednesday, June 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMHA directs NIA to take over the investigation of Kanhaiya Lal murder by Islamists...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

MHA directs NIA to take over the investigation of Kanhaiya Lal murder by Islamists in Udaipur, ministry promises thorough probe

A team of NIA officers already has been rushed to Udaipur, and they are likely to file a case under UAPA

OpIndia Staff
205

A day after tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur was brutally beheaded by Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma, the union govt has handed over the case to to the NIA. The Home Minister Amit Shah’s Office (HMO) today issued a statement that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case of Kanhaiya Lal’s murder. In a tweet, HMO said, “MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated.”

Accordingly, a team of NIA officers already have been rushed to Udaipur in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer. The probe tram is likely to file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after visiting the crime spot. The case is going to be considered as a terrorism case.

Murder of Kanhaiya Lal

On June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was allegedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his 8-years-old son while playing a video game. Kanhaiya Lal was arrested for making the post after his neighbour Nazim filed a complaint about the same.

After getting released on bail, Kanhaiya Lal continued to receive threats. He noticed 5-7 people, including Nazim, continuously did Recee of his shop, and he was threatened not to open his tailoring shop. Kanhaiya Lal approached Police for legal action against those who were threatening him and requested Police protection so that he could open the shop.

The Police, instead of arresting those who were threatening him and providing proteciton to Kanhaiya, called them and made them sign a compromise agreement. Kanhaiya Lal had submitted another application on the same day that he did not want legal action following the compromise. Scared for his life, Kanhaiya Lal kept his shop shut for six days. On the 7th day, when he opened his shop, he was brutally murdered by two Islamists identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos. Notably, Kanhaiya Lal’s photograph, address and other information were distributed by Nazim and others. They had urged their community members to kill Kanhaiya Lal if they see him the open or he opened his shop.

Questions are being raised about Police inaction over Kanhaiya Lal’s complaint as no protection was provided to him despite continuous threats to life. Both murders have been arrested by the Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘The post was not about Sharad Pawar…NCP workers molested me during police custody’: Ketaki Chitale slams MVA govt over her unlawful arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Ketaki Chitale said, "I did not speak about Sharad Pawar. I was unlawfully picked picked up from my house without any prior notice, without any statement. I was molested by the NCP workers during the police custody"
News Reports

Udaipur Horror: Stones pelted at police after Islamists behead Hindu man, section 144 imposed, internet suspended

OpIndia Staff -
The Police have asked the cyber police stations across the city to intensify social media monitoring and flag posts, images, and videos with the potential to inflame communal tension.

11 heinous murders over alleged blasphemy against Islam and Prophet Mohammed

Kishan Bharwad and Kanhaiya Lal: The eerie similarities between two brutal murders by Islamists in the name of blasphemy

Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav to face trust vote on June 30, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to return from Guwahati

Naveen Jindal gets threat of beheading hours after Udaipur incident from one Akbar Alam, had shared video of Kanhaiya Lal’s murder

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,417FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com