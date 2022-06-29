A day after tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur was brutally beheaded by Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma, the union govt has handed over the case to to the NIA. The Home Minister Amit Shah’s Office (HMO) today issued a statement that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case of Kanhaiya Lal’s murder. In a tweet, HMO said, “MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated.”

The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) June 29, 2022

Accordingly, a team of NIA officers already have been rushed to Udaipur in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer. The probe tram is likely to file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after visiting the crime spot. The case is going to be considered as a terrorism case.

Murder of Kanhaiya Lal

On June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was allegedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his 8-years-old son while playing a video game. Kanhaiya Lal was arrested for making the post after his neighbour Nazim filed a complaint about the same.

After getting released on bail, Kanhaiya Lal continued to receive threats. He noticed 5-7 people, including Nazim, continuously did Recee of his shop, and he was threatened not to open his tailoring shop. Kanhaiya Lal approached Police for legal action against those who were threatening him and requested Police protection so that he could open the shop.

The Police, instead of arresting those who were threatening him and providing proteciton to Kanhaiya, called them and made them sign a compromise agreement. Kanhaiya Lal had submitted another application on the same day that he did not want legal action following the compromise. Scared for his life, Kanhaiya Lal kept his shop shut for six days. On the 7th day, when he opened his shop, he was brutally murdered by two Islamists identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos. Notably, Kanhaiya Lal’s photograph, address and other information were distributed by Nazim and others. They had urged their community members to kill Kanhaiya Lal if they see him the open or he opened his shop.

Questions are being raised about Police inaction over Kanhaiya Lal’s complaint as no protection was provided to him despite continuous threats to life. Both murders have been arrested by the Police.