As a BJP-Shinde camp of Shiv Sena alliance is set to form the next government in Maharashtra after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena’s rebel leader Eknath Shinde said that there have been no discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party till now about power-sharing in the government to be formed in Maharashtra. He said on 30th June 2022 that he will soon engage in talks with the BJP about the same. Shinde was still in Goa, and is reportedly moving to Mumbai today for talks with BJP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut tried to play the emotional card and said in his tweets how Sharad Pawar took care of Uddhav Thackeray and how Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar both have trust in Uddhav Thackeray. These remarks have come after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra and tendered his resignation to the governor of the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari on 29th June 2022.

Eknath Shinde and all the MLAs in his camp had reached Goa from Guwahati yesterday. They are expected to go to Mumbai from there. Eknath Shinde tweeted, “So far there have been no discussions with the BJP about which and how many portfolios will be given. That discussion will take place soon. Till then please don’t believe the rumors spreading about the list of ministers and portfolios.”

भाजपसोबत कोणती आणि किती मंत्रीपदे याबाबत अद्याप कोणतीही चर्चा झालेली नाही, लवकरच होईल. तोपर्यंत कृपया मंत्रिपदाच्या याद्या आणि याबाबत पसरलेल्या अफवा यावर विश्वास ठेवू नका. — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 30, 2022

According to reports, Eknath Shinde will reach Mumbai first, and he will meet the Maharashtra governor along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to stack claim for the next government. According to media speculations, a small ministry will take oath after that, either today evening or tomorrow. It is being widely speculated that Fadnavis will be the CM and Shinde will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Along with them, 2 ministers each from the two side

On the other hand, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut who was continuously making threatening and insulting remarks about the rebel MLAs in the last ten days, expressed his reactions and tried to play an emotional card while doing so. He said, “Yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation from the post of the chief minister of the state, we all got very emotional. All of us believe in Uddhav Thackeray. People from all castes and religions support him. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar trust him.”

कल जब उद्धव ठाकरे ने मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दिया तो हम भावुक हो गए। उद्धव ठाकरे पर सभी को भरोसा है। हर जाति और धर्म के लोग उनका समर्थन करते हैं। सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार को उन पर भरोसा है: शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत, मुंबई pic.twitter.com/joNobnNOP8 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 30, 2022

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also took to Twitter and criticized Uddhav Thackeray without naming him. He tweeted, “When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one’s personal accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one’s decline.”

Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday, June 29. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked him to hold the post till a new government is formed. For the last 10 days, Uddhav Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena were facing the coup of its 40 out of 55 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray resigned hours before the trust vote that was about to take place on June 30 as ordered by the Governor.