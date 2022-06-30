Thursday, June 30, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Haven't yet talked to BJP about power share, will soon do', says Eknath Shinde;...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Haven’t yet talked to BJP about power share, will soon do’, says Eknath Shinde; Sanjay Raut says ‘Pawar and Sonia Gandhi trust Uddhav Thackeray’

Eknath shinde said, "So far there have been no discussions with the BJP about which and how many portfolios will be given. That discussion will take place soon."

OpIndia Staff
Eknath Shinde
Sanjay Raut played an emotional card while Eknath Shinde said that he will soon discuss with BJP for new government. Image Source: FIle Photo
4

As a BJP-Shinde camp of Shiv Sena alliance is set to form the next government in Maharashtra after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena’s rebel leader Eknath Shinde said that there have been no discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party till now about power-sharing in the government to be formed in Maharashtra. He said on 30th June 2022 that he will soon engage in talks with the BJP about the same. Shinde was still in Goa, and is reportedly moving to Mumbai today for talks with BJP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut tried to play the emotional card and said in his tweets how Sharad Pawar took care of Uddhav Thackeray and how Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar both have trust in Uddhav Thackeray. These remarks have come after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra and tendered his resignation to the governor of the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari on 29th June 2022.

Eknath Shinde and all the MLAs in his camp had reached Goa from Guwahati yesterday. They are expected to go to Mumbai from there. Eknath Shinde tweeted, “So far there have been no discussions with the BJP about which and how many portfolios will be given. That discussion will take place soon. Till then please don’t believe the rumors spreading about the list of ministers and portfolios.”

According to reports, Eknath Shinde will reach Mumbai first, and he will meet the Maharashtra governor along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to stack claim for the next government. According to media speculations, a small ministry will take oath after that, either today evening or tomorrow. It is being widely speculated that Fadnavis will be the CM and Shinde will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Along with them, 2 ministers each from the two side

On the other hand, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut who was continuously making threatening and insulting remarks about the rebel MLAs in the last ten days, expressed his reactions and tried to play an emotional card while doing so. He said, “Yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation from the post of the chief minister of the state, we all got very emotional. All of us believe in Uddhav Thackeray. People from all castes and religions support him. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar trust him.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also took to Twitter and criticized Uddhav Thackeray without naming him. He tweeted, “When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one’s personal accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one’s decline.”

Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday, June 29. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked him to hold the post till a new government is formed. For the last 10 days, Uddhav Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena were facing the coup of its 40 out of 55 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray resigned hours before the trust vote that was about to take place on June 30 as ordered by the Governor.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,497FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com