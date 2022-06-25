Javed Ahmed alias Javed Pump, the primary culprit in the Prayagraj riots, has been sent to two days of police custody on orders of the court. After hearing the arguments of Prosecution Officer Kislay Pandey, Avinash Singh and the papers submitted by the police, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Amit Kumar issued this order on the police’s motion. The court has also ordered that no third-degree treatment be taken during the interrogation.

The court has ruled that the police application is admissible, and the primary accused of the rioting, Javed Pump, has been ordered to be held in police custody for two days, with the proviso that the police do not take any rigorous measures during the questioning. The police stated in their appeal that the investigation is still ongoing and that Javed should be taken into custody so that the evidence may be traced.

Javed was detained following the rioting that occurred in Prayagraj following Friday prayers on June 10. It appears that Javed and other anti-social elements used youngsters to throw stones at the police and the authorities. Javed Ahmed’s daughter, a student in Delhi, is also involved in similar activities, according to SSP Prayagraj.

The event occurred in the Atala Police Station region of the Prayagraj district’s Kareli Police Station. According to reports, the anti-Nupur Sharma rally swiftly became violent, with protestors pelting stones at security forces after chanting slogans. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) used lathi charges to disperse the crowd after the protests turned violent. Stone-pelting continued irregularly despite the security personnel’s best efforts. The Prayagraj ADG’s vehicle was also damaged during the stone-pelting.

Illegal house of Javed demolished

On June 12, 2022, the illegal house of Javed Ahmed, the architect of the violence in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was bulldozed. The cops discovered illicit firearms in the residence during the demolition. Two pistols were retrieved from the residence by police. The two weapons are a 12-bore pistol and a 315-bore pistol. Aside from that, the accused kept other cartridges hidden in his home. In addition to the weapons and ammo, various offensive documents and posters were discovered on the premises.