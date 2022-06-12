The house of Javed Ahmed, the mastermind of the violence in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, was bulldozed on 12th June 2022. During the demolition, the police found illegal weapons in the house. Police recovered two pistols from the house. The two weapons include one 12 bore pistol and and one 315 bore pistol. Apart from this, the accused also kept hid several cartridges in his house.

Apart from the arms and ammunition, several objectionable documents and posters were also recovered from his house. SSP Ajay Kumar has informed about the recovery.

The police said that the entire house was searched before it was demolished, and the items were found during this search. The police also found documents containing objectionable comments made on courts.

Javed Ahmed had a luxurious house in JK Ashiana Colony in Kareli, Prayagraj which was demolished today for illegal construction. The demolition started at 11 AM today and continued till 4 PM. The authorities had sent a notice yesterday informing about the demolition today.

Police have already arrested 68 people, including Javed Ahmed alias Javed pump, the mastermind of the stone-pelting in the city on Friday, June 10. Arrested accused are being interrogated. Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar had said that Javed Ahmed has been taken into police custody, and he is being interrogated intensively, on the basis of which others will be arrested.

Police had said that the matter is examined very seriously and a case has been registered under 29 serious sections against 70 accused and more than 5,000 unidentified miscreants at the Khuldabad police station and the Kareli police station. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, the miscreants are being identified after carefully studying the available video footage, many people were detained on the spot, and others were also caught on the basis of their interrogation. So far 68 people have been taken into police custody.

According to reports, Javed Ahmed alias Pump is the one who had executed the stone-pelting at the police by pushing the children in the front during the violence in Prayagraj. He used stone-pelting kids as rioters’ shields during the violence. He was arrested on Saturday. This was confirmed by Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar. Action will also be taken against Javed Ahmed’s daughter in the case.

SSP Ajay Kumar said, “Javed’s daughter is also involved in such activities. She is a student in Delhi. If needed, we will contact the Delhi Police and send our teams.” Sara Ahmed is the daughter of Javed Ahmed. She studies at JNU.