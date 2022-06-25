Amid the continuing political crisis in the state of Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the city till July 10. Also, the Thane District Administration has imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC in the district, which is the stronghold of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. With this, the administration has also imposed a ban on any kind of political procession till June 30.

According to the reports, the Mumbai Police has issued orders to avoid any kind of public gathering in the city. Similarly in Thane, which is the fortress of the rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, the administration has also banned the carrying of sticks, or any kind of arms, and also burning of posters and effigies.

#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis | Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 CrPC in Mumbai city. — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

“To maintain law and order situation in Thane, the District Collector and District Magistrate, Thane, issues prohibition order of 24 hours till June 30th. Along with the ban on carrying of sticks or arms, shouting slogans or playing songs on the speaker will also not be allowed”, the order read.

This is hours after a national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena, supported by NCP and Congress passed a resolution reposing faith in the leadership of Thackeray. Reportedly, Uddhav Thackeray has been given powers to take action against rebels those who have allegedly betrayed the Shiv Sena.

Reports mention that notices have been sent to 16 rebel MLAs and Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has asked them to appear in person in a matter of a petition filed by the Sena seeking their disqualification. Also, the MVA government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel legislators, including Eknath Shinde.

Shinde who is in Guwahati at present called the action a ‘political vendetta’ and wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. In the letter that was signed by 16 MLAs, Shinde stated that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members.

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil refused to accept the claims made by Shinde regarding the protection. “There have been on orders issues either by the CM or the Home Ministry to withdraw the security of any MLA. Allegations being leveled to this effect are mischievous and false,” Patil said on June 25.

It is important to note that Shiv Sena workers have been executing severe protests in the state of Maharashtra against the rebel Shiv Sena leaders. They vandalized the offices of Shiv Sena leaders like Mangesh Kudalkar, Dilip Lande, and Sada Sarvankar who are in Guwahati. Also, today Shiv Sena workers in Pune ransacked the office of Sena legislator Tanaji Sawant, who is among the rebel MLAs currently camping in Guwahati.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena workers vandalise office of the party’s MLA Tanaji Sawant in Balaji area of Katraj, Pune. Sawant is one of the rebel MLAs from the state and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam. #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/LXRSLPxYJC — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

The Mumbai Police who has imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the city has also issued a high alert and has asked all police stations to ensure security at all political offices in the city. Officer-level police personnel has also been directed to visit every political office to ensure the safety of all politicians.