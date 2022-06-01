Former cabinet minister and senior Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki is again embroiled in controversy. While the dispute between Bharatsinh Solanki and his wife Reshma Patel is a known fact, a video of the Congress leader has now gone viral in which Bharatsinh Solanki, his wife Reshma Patel, and another girl are seen. According to the reports, Reshma Patel suddenly entered the house and created a ruckus as a girl was found with Bharatsinh Solanki.

This video of the Congress leader has recently gone viral in the media and social media. The person seen in the video is said to be Bharatsinh Solanki. He was reportedly at his bungalow in Anand when Reshma Patel reached the house. When Resha entered the house, she found that an girl was present in the house. Reshma Patel got into a scuffle with her and created a ruckus. The entire incident was captured on camera. The viral video is said to have been shot by one of the people who came with Reshma Patel. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the person seen in the viral video is Bharatsinh Solanki.

In the video, it is seen that as soon as Reshma Patel opens the door and enters the house, Bharatsinh Solanki comes running and stops Reshma Patel and asks to call the police. However, Reshma Patel and the people accompanying her enter the house and Reshma Patel catches hold of the girl and starts beating her and pulling her hair. However, in the meantime, Bharatsinh Solanki appears to be stopping them.

In the video, ‘You are sitting with my husband… I won’t leave you…’ and more sentences like ‘Take the video of this’ and ‘Show your face’ are heard. Meanwhile, the girl is seen trying to hide her face.

There has been no reaction from Bharatsinh Solanki or the Gujarat Congress on the matter so far. Also, OpIndia can not confirm that the viral video is from Solanki’s house.

There has been a dispute between Bharatsinh Solanki and his wife Reshma Patel for a long time. Earlier both Reshma Patel and Bharatsinh Solanki had also issued public notices to each other. Reshma Patel alleged that she was being tortured as well as expelled from the house. It was also alleged that Bharatsinh Solanki was misbehaving with her and forcing her to divorce by misusing his political position.

In response to Reshma Patel’s notice, Bharatsinh Solanki also issued a notice saying that he has not been living with Reshma Patel for the last four years and that no one should use his name and identity to make financial transactions with his wife, and if anyone does, he (Bharatsinh Solanki) will not be responsible for any loss. After this Reshma Patel complained about the matter to Rahul Gandhi this year. At that time also, the matter was again discussed. She also sought protection from the police saying that she would be pushed out if she went home.