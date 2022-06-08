Wednesday, June 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSri Lankan photographer who clicked image of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi being assaulted by a...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Sri Lankan photographer who clicked image of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi being assaulted by a sailor in Colombo passes away

The attacker, Wijemuni Vijitha, Rohana de Silva, was a Sri Lankan sailor who was present as Rajiv Gandhi observed the Sri Lankan Honor Guard.

OpIndia Staff
Lankan photographer Sena Vidanagama had clicked images of Rajiv Gandhi being attacked passes away
Sena Vidanagama. (Image: newscutter.lk)
40

Sena Vidanagama, a 76-year-old Sri Lankan photojournalist, passed away on Wednesday. Vidanagama was most known for the iconic photograph of a former Sri Lankan naval officer attacking former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with his rifle butt during a Guard of Honor ceremony in Sri Lanka on July 30, 1987.

The picture by Sena Vidanagama.

Sena Vidanagama worked as an official photographer for a variety of global news agencies, including the AFP French News Service. Viganagama, who was born in Matara, Sri Lanka in 1945, had his images extensively disseminated both locally and abroad.

What happened on July 30, 1987?

On July 30, 1987, Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was attending a Naval Cadet Assembly at President’s House in Colombo when he was attacked with the butt of a rifle by a Sri Lankan Sinhala Navy soldier. PM’s guards rescued him and captured the perpetrator promptly before the situation worsened.

The attacker, Wijemuni Vijitha, Rohana de Silva, was a Sri Lankan sailor who was present as Rajiv Gandhi observed the Sri Lankan Honor Guard. Rohana was enraged by India’s alleged backing of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). To that aim, he slung his ceremonial rifle over the back of Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s shoulder. However, PM stooped and escaped the entire force of the strike.

Rohana was tried in court and sent to six years in jail. He was released two and a half years after receiving a presidential pardon. Later in an interview with the Daily Mirror, Wijemuni expressed his rage and explained why he attacked Rajiv Gandhi.

He said, “I was waiting at the guard-of-honour I was restless and angry over what India and prime minister Gandhi had done to our country. But it was too late as the accord had already been signed. This made me angrier and I thought I must do something to avenge the disaster caused to our country. I was thinking about how India was helping the LTTE with money, arms and military training. The idea to attack with the rifle struck my mind when Rajiv Gandhi was about two or three feet away from me.”

The recording of the incident

Prem Prakash, a seasoned journalist and the ANI Chairman, also filmed the attack on Rajiv Gandhi. According to ANI’s Smita Prakash, who shared about the incident on Twitter, Prem Prakash was the one who captured a video of the incident while reporting from Sri Lanka. According to Smita, the PMO was supposed to disavow the occurrence, but it had already made headlines in Sri Lanka.

The video clip was also taken by Indian authorities in Sri Lanka at that time. However, it was eventually returned to Prem Prakash when the Prime Minister stated so.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSri Lanka Rajiv Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi attacked in Colombo, LTTE Rajiv Gandhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jahangirpuri: Hindus expose lies of The Wire, say they would have been killed if Police were not there

Rahul Pandey -
Hindus of Jahangirpuri exposed lies of The Wire, saying the violence was one sided, so action against criminals looks 'one sided' too. They say that Hindus are living in fear from the local Muslims who operate illegal junkyard businesses on encroached land.
Social Media

New York artist gets two ceramic bowls stuck and entire Twitter has come forward to help her, 4 days and counting since netizens got...

OpIndia Staff -
A small ceramic bowl gets stuck inside a big ceramic bowl and refuses to get unstuck - Twitter users come together to help the New York based artist out.

‘Hindus worship idols, they are dirty’: Muslim boy exposes teachings of Madarsas in Bangladesh

Gyanvapi survey: Judge who ordered sealing of spot where Shivling was found inside disputed structure gets threats, read details

Prophet Muhammad row: Actor Kangana Ranaut backs Nupur Sharma, says she is ‘entitled to her opinions’

ED raids premises of AAP minister Satyendra Jain, recovers over 2.8 crore cash, 133 gold coins

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,699FollowersFollow
27,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com