TN BJP head Annamalai warns state govt for threatening Hindu seers

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party head Annamalai has slammed Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu for threatening the Madurai Adheenam and challenged the DMK government to harm it.

Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal of the Madurai Adheeam stated at a meeting organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Madurai that the government does not interfere in the functioning of churches or mosques, but the government interferes in the functioning of our temples through the HR&CE department. He demanded that the HR and CE department be disbanded, claiming that they had transformed temples into a haven for robbers and plunderers.

The seer said “Temples should ideally be given to us (Adheenams). Even if they don’t give them to us, a judge with a panel of lawyers should administer the temples. The panel will also consult pontiffs and local people. This is how temples should be managed.”

In response to his remarks, Sekar Babu stated that the CM has requested that he maintain a cordial relationship with the Adheenams and refrain from interfering in their affairs. “I am toning down the response because of the advice given by the Chief Minister. We can also pounce and hit you back. We’re refraining from doing so as it wouldn’t augur well. He should not see us holding back as fear. We also know how to pounce,” Sekar Babu said.

“The Madurai Adheenam has been continuously speaking like a politician, which the HR&CE Department won’t allow. Madurai Adheenam is trying to portray as if all the Adheenams are against this government. He doesn’t have the right to say that we can’t interfere in temples. If he keeps indulging in such talks we also know how to respond in kind,” he further stated.

Following this, TN BJP head K Annamalai warned that if the Tamil Nadu government harasses Adheenam in any manner, serious repercussions will follow. He said, “The only job for Sekar Babu is to go to every place and threaten the spiritual seers of this land. In the latest incident, he is threatening the Madurai Adheenam.”

“We dare you to lay your finger on Madurai Adheenam and see. Just touch and see. We’re waiting for it,” Annamalai further said. “Brother Sekar Babu should have at least been cautious after seeing the photo of the two. If he is not prudent even then, it means that his bad time has started,” Annamalai warned.