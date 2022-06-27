On Sunday (June 26), a group of nude adults were spotted among underage children at a Pride Parade, which was organised at 4th Avenue in Downtown Seattle in the United States.

As per reports, children as young as 10 years watched as nude adults cycled during the event. The show included the participation of Boy Scouts of America, who were spotted with American and pride flags.

And then there were nude cyclists, who were endorsing body positivity. “Challenge body shame. Build self-esteem,” read a sign. The event saw the participation of nude men and women, Amazon activists demanding a ban on transphobic books and pro-abortion protestors.

Seattle: A group of nude adults was part of the @OurSeattlePride event today attended by families and young children. Video by @TPostMillennial reporter @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/51l0TDb99d — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

Journalist Andy Ngo reported that a fountain party was organised as part of the event, where clothing was optional. As such, several men were spotted roaming around naked amidst young children.

“Adults and children alike cool off at the clothing-optional water party during Seattle’s #Pride celebrations,” the journalist added.

Adults and children alike cool off at the clothing-optional water party during Seattle’s #Pride celebrations. Video by @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/jvAQQDVxiy — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 27, 2022

Reportedly, Seattle police officers were stopped from joining the Pride Parade March. According to conservative American columnist Todd Starnes, it is not known whether the nude cyclers were authorised to take part in the event.

“It seems to me that the average gay person in America would be just as appalled at such a public display of debauchery — especially in front of children. Why they don’t condemn this behaviour is beyond me,” he added.

Partially nude transsexual twerks in front of underage children

Earlier on June 11, a transsexual woman resorted to sexually inappropriate behaviour in front of minor children during a Pride Parade in Washington DC, USA. The event, organized by Marriott International, was supposedly meant to acknowledge the evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighbourhoods in the US Capital.

Considered to be one of the largest parades, the event witnessed the presence of both adolescent and pre-pubescent children. During a march by European Union staff and supporters, the transsexual woman displayed his breasts in full public glare. He also twerked his hips as the frenzied crowd cheered in unison.

This was despite knowing that a large number of children had come to attend the event. With a sign that read ‘Sex work’, the semi-nude transsexual was also spotted twerking for the bystanders and entertaining them.

The sign, carried by him, also bore the name of Mary Magdalene (one of Jesus’ followers and a witness to his crucifixion and resurrection). He reportedly held a trolley during the 1.5 km-long march.

The event continued between 3 pm to 7:30 pm at Logan and Dupont Circle neighbourhoods in Washington, DC. The contentious videos went viral when journalist Andy Ngo drew the attention of his followers to the disturbing trend of exposing underage children to sexual behaviour.