On Saturday (June 11) morning, the priest of the Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Prayagraj discovered an egg, which appeared deliberately placed on the sacred Shivling by some unidentified miscreants.

As per reports, a large number of devotees gathered in the temple when the news of desecration spread in the area. The development came a day after a frenzied Muslim mob pelted stones at the police over alleged blasphemy committed by ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Despite the attempt by miscreants to create disturbance in the area through temple desecration, the Hindu devotees exercised restraint. The temple was cleansed after the incident and the puja was resumed.

यूपी के प्रयागराज में फिर दंगा भड़काने की कोशिश,शिवलिंग पर चढ़ाया अंडा!



पुजारी बोले- माहौल बिगड़ने नहीं देंगे! — Panchjanya (@epanchjanya) June 11, 2022

A large contingent of police was deployed outside the temple to avert any law and order situation.

While speaking about the matter, Prayagraj Police informed, “We have received information about such an act done by some unidentified miscreants. The cops took immediate cognisance of the incident. The situation is under control right now.”

It further added, “A case has been registered at the Shivkuti police station based on the information. A probe has also been initiated into the matter.”

किसी अज्ञात शरारती तत्व द्वारा ऐसा कृत्य करने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई जिस पर तत्काल पुलिस द्वारा संज्ञान लिया गया। स्थिति सामान्य है। प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना शिवकुटी में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — PRAYAGRAJ POLICE (@prayagraj_pol) June 11, 2022

On Friday (June 10), Prayagraj witnessed heavy stone-pelting on the police forces by Islamists after the Friday Namaz and the situation continues to remain tense. The protest staged against Nupur Sharma quickly turned violent with the protestors pelting stones at the security forces after sloganeering.

After the protests turned violent, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) lathi-charged the protestors to clear the area. However, the stone-pelting continued intermittently despite the best efforts of the security forces.

The incident took place in the Kareli Police Station area of Atala in the Prayagraj district. In anticipation of the violence following the Friday Namaz, police had deployed their personnel in large numbers in advance, but the violence still broke out.

Hundreds of Islamists took to the streets to ‘protests’ and started targeting the police officials. The District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police tried to calm the situation down but to no effect. The protesters were demanding the hanging of Nupur Sharma for her remarks.

The rioters seemed better prepared than the local administration, and despite the use of tear gas and lathi-charge, the cops were not able to bring the situation under control thus far.