Ex-cricketer Venkatesh Prasad gives befitting reply to Islamists’ taunts over Agnipath scheme violence

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Friday gave a befitting reply to one Sahil Razvi, Tipu Sultan Party leader over the violence perpetrated by rioting mob in Bihar, Telangana and parts of Uttar Pradesh over the newly launched Agnipath scheme. In a bid to trigger a reaction from Prasad, Razvi tagged him on Twitter and asked him to comment on the rioting mob setting trains on fire over the Agnipath recruitment scheme announced my the Indian government.

In a snide remark, Razvi taunted Prasad and said how ‘his brothers’ have set the country on fire. “Why are you not speaking now? Tere munh mein dahi jam gaya?” ‘Munh mein dahi jamna‘ is a phrase which means one is unable to speak on something owing to restrictions.

Razvi is not the only one who taunted Prasad.

Financial fraud accused and Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub too questioned former cricketer’s stand on the rioting mob.

Where is Venkatesh Prasad when you need him the most https://t.co/EOaQjKqYEk — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 17, 2022

They were joined by other Islamists who questioned the former cricketer’s so-called silence.

Hello @venkateshprasad,

How are you doing?

India seems to be burning, but a concerned citizen like you has not been informed.



So I decided to inform you about the violence caused by #Agniveers scheme. Its sure not as bad as an effigy but waiting for your worries and concerns. — Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی (@darab_farooqui) June 16, 2022

‘Poet’ Hussain Haidry, who has written dialogues for Karan Johar’s film ‘Takht’, too questioned Prasad.

This is a Train aka Public Property burning in Bihar.



Simply cannot believe that this is 21st century, India.



I would urge everyone to leave politics aside and let sanity prevail. This is just too much.



– NOT said by @venkateshprasad https://t.co/uDruhhNCjj — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) June 17, 2022

More Islamists also joined in.

Hello sir @venkateshprasad , toll plazas are being set afire in the 21st century. https://t.co/IOTTJXwtFA — Yeh Log ! (@yehlog) June 17, 2022

To all the taunts, Prasad tweeted how he condemns violence in name of protests and setting public property on fire is no way to protest.

Burning trains & buses is no way to protest. If you have issues, demonstrate peacefully. Violence is absolutely not done & severe action must be taken against everyone indulging in such acts.



Ab jo Nupur aur anya logon ko jaan ki dhamki mil rahi,uspar dahi jamaye ho, woh pighlao https://t.co/MSxZKw1Gv6 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 17, 2022

He said that if there are grievances, the protestors can demonstrate peacefully but violence is absolutely not done. And that severe action must be taken against those indulging in such acts.

He then said that those who are maintaining silence over Nupur Sharma incident where she is getting death threats, should also speak up.

Prasad is not even a politician and like a concerned Indian citizen had earlier expressed shock at the way some people were baying for ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s blood and calling for her beheading over remarks on Prophet Muhammad. He had shared image of an effigy of Sharma hanging outside Belagavi mosque in Karnataka and had appealed that this kind of madness needs to stop in the 21st century and how this kind of threats is not an answer. However, the above Islamists who want him to ‘condemn’ Bihar violence, have been not only demanding action against Sharma but have also not condemned call of violence against her. In fact, most of them rejoiced and even egged Middle Eastern countries to take action against Sharma, India and also other Indians in those countries who may be supporting Sharma’s freedom of speech wherein blasphemy should not lead to death.