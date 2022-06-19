Sunday, June 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAgnipath Scheme: How the violence and riots against the recruitment scheme could be a...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Agnipath Scheme: How the violence and riots against the recruitment scheme could be a pre-planned conspiracy

There is evidence pointing toward a possible conspiracy behind the violence over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, NSUI and SP leaders have already been arrested for provoking youth against the scheme

OpIndia Staff
Agnipath Scheme
Violent Protests against Agnipath scheme could be pre-planned conspiracy (Image: Jansatta)
129

Since the Government of India launched the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces, several lstates across India are facing violent protests against the scheme. Trains, buses and railway stations have been attacked and burnt by the so called army job aspirants at various places. However, now evidence have emerged that opposition parties and people with vested interests are spreading misinformation and provoking youth to agitate against the scheme.

Netizen Amit Thadhani posted a thread on social media platform Twitter on June 18 that showcased how the violence and rioting while protesting against the Agnipath scheme could be a pre-planned conspiracy. Thadhani quoted ANI’s tweet on Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, where he had expressed ‘shock and grief over the death of Rakesh, hailing from Warangal, in the Railway Police firing while participating in a dharna against the recruitment in Army services by Union Government in the name of Agnipath’.

Thadhani posted Times of India report that talked about a conspiracy to attack the Secunderabad railway station. Rakesh, the person who died in the Police firing, was part of that group of alleged protesters who vandalized the railway station.

On June 17, Journalist Rishabh Kant shared a video of Secunderabad railway station in which two women could be seen standing helpless and scared while the rioters destroyed the station. One of the women had a young child in her arms.

Another 15-second video from the same day at the same station revealed the condition of the train standing there. The windows were broken. The railway station was ransacked, and the shops were vandalized and looted.

NDTV had shared a long thread with photos and videos showcasing how rioters entered the station and vandalized trains, looted shops and that too when passengers were at the station. In one of the videos, the media house showed a burning train at Secunderabad station.

In another video by NDTV that was shared by Thadhani, a person was telling the reporter that when the rioters attacked a train, there were 40 passengers on board. The person said, “There were over 5,000 rioters who attacked the station. They tried to burn the train down using petrol.” He showed a petrol can lying inside the train as evidence.

India TV showcased via 50 videos how rioters vandalized public and private properties. They showed a video where several trucks were burnt down by the rioters. The rioters attacked Vivekanand Mission School, located on Aurangabad-Gaya road. All the glass windows were broken by rioters using stones. The reporter said around 2,000 stones were pelted during the attack. It is obvious that such amount of stones and batons seen in the scene could not be available nearby a school building.

Interestingly, Thadhani pointed out that news channels cut off the ground reporters the moment they start to speak about something that could attract a lot of criticism from the general public. In a clip shared by Thadani, Aaj Tak allegedly cut off the ground reporter the moment she started talking about the disinterest of the Police in controlling the situation.

The same case was with India TV. The ground reporter’s feed was cut-off right at the point where he was about to mention that there were passengers on the train when rioters set it on fire.

The possible conspiracy behind the violence

There is evidence pointing toward a possible conspiracy behind the violence in several states over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. On June 18, UP Police arrested NSUI leader and SP leader for provoking youth against the scheme. Also, WhatsApp leaks revealed the possibility of a conspiracy to create unrest in the country in the backdrop of the violence. The entrance of professional protesters like Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait in the matter is another sign of well-planned protests.

As per reports, UP Police also arrested nine coaching institute operators and 26 others in Aligarh in connection with violent protests in the district against the Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. Several WhatsApp groups, social media posts, Telegram Groups and other social media platforms are being reportedly used to provoke the youth.

Notably, there are calls for Bharat Bandh on June 20, i.e. Monday, on social media platforms. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have also spoken against the scheme and targeted the central government. The brother-sister duo warned the government to take back the scheme.

Tweets against Agnipath scheme by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Source: Twitter

While Rahul Gandhi threatened it would face the same fate as Farm Laws, Priyanka Gandhi urged the govt to take back the scheme as they had to make changes within 24 hours of its announcement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,138FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com