Since the Government of India launched the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces, several lstates across India are facing violent protests against the scheme. Trains, buses and railway stations have been attacked and burnt by the so called army job aspirants at various places. However, now evidence have emerged that opposition parties and people with vested interests are spreading misinformation and provoking youth to agitate against the scheme.

Netizen Amit Thadhani posted a thread on social media platform Twitter on June 18 that showcased how the violence and rioting while protesting against the Agnipath scheme could be a pre-planned conspiracy. Thadhani quoted ANI’s tweet on Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, where he had expressed ‘shock and grief over the death of Rakesh, hailing from Warangal, in the Railway Police firing while participating in a dharna against the recruitment in Army services by Union Government in the name of Agnipath’.

Thadhani posted Times of India report that talked about a conspiracy to attack the Secunderabad railway station. Rakesh, the person who died in the Police firing, was part of that group of alleged protesters who vandalized the railway station.

Rakesh was part of the rioting mob that set fire to Secunderabad railway station. It’s now known that this attack was planned meticulously via multiple WhatsApp groups. “Some of these protesters were allegedly assisted by their tutors who coached them in their entrance exam”. https://t.co/Hzcu2DOYtk pic.twitter.com/Qn8eEhqhIp — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) June 18, 2022

On June 17, Journalist Rishabh Kant shared a video of Secunderabad railway station in which two women could be seen standing helpless and scared while the rioters destroyed the station. One of the women had a young child in her arms.

Another 15-second video from the same day at the same station revealed the condition of the train standing there. The windows were broken. The railway station was ransacked, and the shops were vandalized and looted.

5000-strong mob was on the rampage at Secunderabad railway station – how does such a large mob collect right under the nose of the city police and administration? pic.twitter.com/L1ax2H8BvO — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) June 18, 2022

NDTV had shared a long thread with photos and videos showcasing how rioters entered the station and vandalized trains, looted shops and that too when passengers were at the station. In one of the videos, the media house showed a burning train at Secunderabad station.

#Agnipath | Telangana’s Secunderabad railway station vandalised and a train set ablaze by agitators protesting against the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme.



In another video by NDTV that was shared by Thadhani, a person was telling the reporter that when the rioters attacked a train, there were 40 passengers on board. The person said, “There were over 5,000 rioters who attacked the station. They tried to burn the train down using petrol.” He showed a petrol can lying inside the train as evidence.

In case you’re wondering about the 5000 number, it comes from here. The mob tried to burn coaches with passengers inside – something that is simply not being highlighted enough. Fortunately, RPF managed to rescue the passengers. pic.twitter.com/M2GEGjLZqS — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) June 18, 2022

India TV showcased via 50 videos how rioters vandalized public and private properties. They showed a video where several trucks were burnt down by the rioters. The rioters attacked Vivekanand Mission School, located on Aurangabad-Gaya road. All the glass windows were broken by rioters using stones. The reporter said around 2,000 stones were pelted during the attack. It is obvious that such amount of stones and batons seen in the scene could not be available nearby a school building.

Interestingly, Thadhani pointed out that news channels cut off the ground reporters the moment they start to speak about something that could attract a lot of criticism from the general public. In a clip shared by Thadani, Aaj Tak allegedly cut off the ground reporter the moment she started talking about the disinterest of the Police in controlling the situation.

Jehanabad – govt offices burnt, some GRP employees allegedly held hostage. Media team recording on site assaulted and forced to delete footage. pic.twitter.com/9bAklRMx6G — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) June 18, 2022

The same case was with India TV. The ground reporter’s feed was cut-off right at the point where he was about to mention that there were passengers on the train when rioters set it on fire.

The moment ground team starts talking about the visible disinterest of Bihar police and administration in containing the violence, the anchor cuts them off. pic.twitter.com/V2lhAlMPVc — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) June 18, 2022

The possible conspiracy behind the violence

There is evidence pointing toward a possible conspiracy behind the violence in several states over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. On June 18, UP Police arrested NSUI leader and SP leader for provoking youth against the scheme. Also, WhatsApp leaks revealed the possibility of a conspiracy to create unrest in the country in the backdrop of the violence. The entrance of professional protesters like Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait in the matter is another sign of well-planned protests.

As per reports, UP Police also arrested nine coaching institute operators and 26 others in Aligarh in connection with violent protests in the district against the Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. Several WhatsApp groups, social media posts, Telegram Groups and other social media platforms are being reportedly used to provoke the youth.

9 coaching institute operators among 35 arrested so far in UP’s Aligarh in connection with violent protests in district against Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2022

Notably, there are calls for Bharat Bandh on June 20, i.e. Monday, on social media platforms. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have also spoken against the scheme and targeted the central government. The brother-sister duo warned the government to take back the scheme.

Tweets against Agnipath scheme by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Source: Twitter

While Rahul Gandhi threatened it would face the same fate as Farm Laws, Priyanka Gandhi urged the govt to take back the scheme as they had to make changes within 24 hours of its announcement.