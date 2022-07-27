On Wednesday (July 27), actor turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty held a press conference and hinted at the possibility of ‘Operation Lotus’ in the State of West Bengal. While speaking to the media, he claimed that about 21 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in direct contact with the BJP. He further added that a total of 38 TMC MLAs have good relations with the saffron party.

“Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us),” he remarked.

However he refused to give further details, saying his comments are like trailer and the media need to wait for the final release. While deflating questions posed by curious media persons, the BJP leader said, “If I reveal everything now, then, when will I release my trailer. Enjoy the music for now.” The national award winning actor turned politician made the comments at a meeting with BJP MLAs at the at the election office of the BJP in Hastings on Wednesday.

However, TMC has dismissed the claims, saying Mithun Chakraborty has a habit of making over the top claims. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Mithun Chakraborty’s dialogue is a habit. I think he gave the dialogue of the movie. It has nothing to do with reality. Mithun might be giving a dialogue from a flop movie or MLA Phatakester.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santannu Sen went one step ahead and said that Mithun Chakraborty must be having some mental problem to make such claims. Sen said that Chakraborty was in hospital for a long time for some physical disease, and now he must be suffering from some mental issue.

The Trinamool Congress was in a state of political turmoil, prior to the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls in 2021. Several MLAs and heavyweight leaders, including Suvendu Chakraborty, had defected to the saffron party.

Currently, the Mamata Banerjee-led-TMC has a whopping 215 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha, which is way higher than the majority mark of 148.