Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a crucial comment while speaking at a function to commemorate Swami Atmasthananda’s centennial in the midst of the ongoing controversy over the poster for the documentary Kaali. Narendra Modi asserted that India is blessed by Goddess Kali and that she is the centre of all of India’s devotion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa was a saint who is said to have actually met the Goddess Kali and he had dedicated his whole life at the lotus feet of the Goddess Kali. He used to say that this whole universe, all that is static and dynamic, everything is occupied by the consciousness of Maa Kali. We see this consciousness in Bengal during Kali Puja. We can see the same in the faith of the people of Bengal and the whole of India. And when the faith is so holy and pure then Shakti shows us the way to be followed. India is fortunate to get unlimited blessings from the goddess Kali. With this ascetic energy, India is marching ahead with a resolution for the welfare of the whole world.”

It is notable that recently there has been a controversy because of the poster of a film titled ‘Kaali’. In the poster, Hindu Goddess Kali is shown smoking a cigarette and holding the LGBTQ+ community’s rainbow flag in hand.

Many cases were registered against the director Leena Manimekalai for hurting religious sentiments. The controversy grew yet bigger when the Trinamool Congress Party’s MP Mahua Moitra made insulting remarks about the Goddess Kali while answering a question about the controversy around the film’s poster.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kaali being the center of devotion, not just for Bengal but the whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her and defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kaali being the center of devotion, not just for Bengal but whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her, defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali… pic.twitter.com/6O4vYGkasi — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 10, 2022

Some days ago, director Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of her film Kali. The poster initiated a controversy as it directly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The controversy grew more as the director shared another picture on social media in which Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were shown smoking. However, this picture was not related to her film. Many cases are filed against her in different states. There was also a demand to block her Twitter handle. The Bhopal police crime branch issued a lookout circular against her.