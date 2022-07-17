Hindus demand implementation of Disturbed Areas Act in Ambaji, one of the Shaktipeeth where Devi Sati’s heart had fallen

On July 15, a Hindu organization named Hindu Heet Raksha Samiti held a mass rally and called for a bandh in Ambaji, one of the important Hindu pilgrimage site in Gujarat. The organisation sought enforcement of the Disturbed Area Act at Ambaji. They submitted a memorandum in the matter to the circle officer. The bandh and rally were organized to express concerns over increasing threats to the members of the Hindu community in the light of the brutal murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

It is noteworthy that Kanhaiya Lal’s murder was not an isolated incident. Another man Umesh Kolhe was murdered in Amravati, Maharashtra, and several reports of threats to Hindus have been reported from across the country.

The rally in Ambaji commenced from the Khodvadli circle and passed through different areas of the city, with a large number of Hindus raising slogans and expressing their concerns over the increasing threats. They also recited Hanuman Chalisa. Heavy police force was deployed in the city during the procession. As per reports, there were no incidents of any mishap during the bandh and rally.

Ambaji is one of the important sites for Hindu pilgrimage and one of the 51 Shaktipeetha. It is believed that the heart of Devi Sati fell on this site. Shaktipeethas were formed across India including present day Pakistan and Bangladesh after Lord Shiva carried her corpse in sorrow after her selfimmolation following the Daksha Yagna.

Attack on Hindus in Gujarat and violations of Disturbed Areas Act

In recent times, multiple reports of systematic demographic change have come to light in Gujarat and other parts of the country. In October 2021, OpIndia did a detailed report on the Hindus staying in a society in Bharuch who were forced to sell their houses after Islamists purchased 28 flats in the building and sold them to other Muslims by circumventing the Disturbed Areas Act, thereby forcing demography change. The Hindus had put up ‘for sale’ banners following the change in demography. There were reports that the Hindus were even forced to stop Aarti at a local temple.

A similar case took place in Surat. Reports suggest a Muslim builder brought in a Hindu partner temporarily for the purchase of land in Surat’s Adajan area, where the Disturbed Areas Act is in place. As a Hindu partner, they got permission to construct a building next to a temple. The activist named Asit Gandhi, who raised objections over the construction, had told OpIndia that such deals were rampant in Gujarat.

Another case happened in Ahmedabad’s Paldi area, where the Disturbed Areas Act is in place. In June 2019, Varsha Flats in Jankalyan Cooperative Housing Society in Paldi landed in controversy after the mandatory sanction sale was withdrawn. When the society went for redevelopment, many Muslim families purchased the property. However, because the area falls under the Disturbed Areas Act, due process, including the Collector’s permission, would be needed for the deal to be concluded.

Subsequently, Collector asked the 13 residents of Varsha Flats to vacate the apartments as they were in violation of the Disturbed Areas Act. An FIR was filed against the builders and owners of Varsha Flat for violation of the Disturbed Areas Act.

The Disturbed Areas Act

District Administration, to maintain communal harmony and peace, could declare certain areas as ‘Disturbed Areas’ which are susceptible to demography change. The transfer of immovable property in these areas would require an elaborate procedure. The seller, in the application, must mention that the seller is selling the property of their own free will.

Disturbed Areas Act is often wrongly interpreted as it applicable where at least one party between buyer and seller is either Hindu or Muslim. The thing is, any such transactions in such areas would require following due process. This is to preserve the religious and community value and identity of the areas which are susceptible to demographic change.

Murder of Hindu man Kanhaiya Lal

On June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession, was murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan for allegedly publishing a post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Another Hindu businessman named Umesh Kohle was also murdered for the same reason in Amravati, Maharashtra. Several people have been threatened by the Islamists for supporting Sharma who was suspended from the party over alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Recently, Police protection was provided to two businessmen from Udaipur after they received death threats.