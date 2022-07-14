Thursday, July 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAG refuses permission for contempt proceedings against retired justice SN Dhingra and others for...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

AG refuses permission for contempt proceedings against retired justice SN Dhingra and others for criticism of SC judges’ statements against Nupur Sharma

Advocate Jaya Sukin had written to the AG for consent to initiate contempt for the comments by the Retired justice Dhingra, Aman Lekhi and Rama Kumar criticising the SC bench of Justice Pardiwala and Justice Surya Kant.

OpIndia Staff
'It is fair criticism': AG refuses to grant consent for contempt proceedings against Justice SN Dhingra for criticising SC judges' statement against Nupur Sharma
Image Source- The Hans India
4

On Thursday, July 14, Attorney General KK Venugopal reportedly refused to grant permission to initiate contempt of court proceedings against former justice SN Dhingra, senior counsels Rama Kumar and Aman Lekhi for their comments on the statements made by an SC bench of Justice Pardiwala and Justice Surya Kant against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The AG in his letter has stated that their statements are in the realm of “fair criticism” on a hearing conducted by the Supreme Court of India. Advocate Jaya Sukin had written to the AG for consent to initiate contempt for the comments by the Retired justice Dhingra, Aman Lekhi and Rama Kumar criticising the SC bench of Justice Pardiwala and Justice Surya Kant.

The trio had made scathing remarks on the disturbing statements issued by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala over the recent beheading of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

In a recent interaction with a news channel, retired justice SN Dhingra said that if a judge wants to deliver a speech, then, he should become a politician. SN Dhingra also asked why the Supreme Court did not include its oral comments in the written order.

“If the Supreme Court had guts, it would have given those comments as a part of the written order. The Supreme Court has only written in the order that the petition is dismissed as withdrawn. Why?” he had asked.

SN Dhingra further said, “This gives a terrible message in the country that the Supreme Court itself is high on power and nobody can stop the Supreme Court from saying anything at its own will.”

It is notable here that the Supreme Court judges Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala had held Nupur Sharma ‘single-handedly responsible’ for the Udaipur murder that was committed by Islamists for a mere social media post. They had stated that Sharma should have apologised to the ‘entire nation’ on TV and had added that the chaos and violence that have been unleashed across the country by Islamic organisations are because of Sharma.

The statements, however, did not make it to the official order that refused to grant Nupur Sharma permission to club all FIRs against her to Delhi.

It is notable here that TMC member Saket Gokhale had written a similar letter to AG KK Venugopal to initiate contempt proceedings against OpIndia for criticising the oral remarks made by the two judges against Nupur Sharma.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAG Venugopal, SC contempt, Nupur Sharma case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar now ‘cancelled’ by Left ‘Liberals’ after he receives honorary doctorate from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

OpIndia Staff -
This is, however, not the first time Gavaskar has been 'cancelled'. In early 2020, when anti-CAA protests were gathering storm across the country, Gavaskar had stated at an event that the youth of the country should focus on building a new India as a team and should not waste their careers.
News Reports

Bihar: PFI trained local Muslims in arms with a goal to subjugate ‘coward Hindus’ by 2047, ex-police officer Md Jallauddin and ex-SIMI member involved

OpIndia Staff -
The police have also unearthed an 8-page document which underlines the PFI goal for the years ahead. In the document named 'India Vision 2047', the PFI has circulated internally among its cadre that they aim to completely dominate the 'coward Hindus' and subjugate them and this goal will be achievable even with 10% of Muslims rallying behind PFI.

AAP govt takes back order to remove pics of Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale and Hawara from state-run buses because it ‘hurt religious sentiments’

‘Khalistan’: MK Gandhi statue defaced at a ‘peace park’ in a Canadian Hindu temple, India condemns, police treats it as ‘hate crime’

Nirjhari Sinha, Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair: How Alt News “fact-checkers” have been spreading fake news for years

Hamid Ansari throws UPA govt under the bus in Pakistani journalist espionage row, says foreign invitees selected by MEA

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

7th FIR against Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair surfaces in UP, was filed for spreading disharmony through fake news: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh Love Jihad: Aslam Khan becomes Sanjay to lure and marry a Hindu woman, victim discovers after two years

OpIndia Staff -

‘False allegations to shield Naxals’: SC dismisses 2009 case that accused security forces of killing tribals in Chhattisgarh, imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on...

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab police book 40-50 locals for protesting against erratic power supply and contaminated drinking water outside AAP MLA’s house

OpIndia Staff -

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar now ‘cancelled’ by Left ‘Liberals’ after he receives honorary doctorate from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Rae Bareli Police book BJP leader Ali Haider Naqvi for post supporting Nupur Sharma, ‘asked to delete the post by police’, he tells...

OpIndia Staff -

India slams US for directly ‘suggesting’ a ban on Russian ships to Mumbai port, says ‘country has sovereign right to deal with global partners’:...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: PFI trained local Muslims in arms with a goal to subjugate ‘coward Hindus’ by 2047, ex-police officer Md Jallauddin and ex-SIMI member involved

OpIndia Staff -

AAP govt takes back order to remove pics of Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale and Hawara from state-run buses because it ‘hurt religious sentiments’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Khalistan’: MK Gandhi statue defaced at a ‘peace park’ in a Canadian Hindu temple, India condemns, police treats it as ‘hate crime’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,695FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com