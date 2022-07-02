Saturday, July 2, 2022
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old man arrested in Badaun for posting derogatory statements against Prime Minister on social media

Rehan, a resident of Nadayal village in Badaun district was arrested for posting derogatory statements against PM Modi.

Badaun: Rehan arrested for making derogatory post against PM Modi
Kotwali Sahaswan.
A resident of the Sahaswan Kotwali region of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district was arrested by police for posting derogatory statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. According to reports, Rehan, 30, a resident of Nadayal village under Sahaswan police station area in Badaun district was arrested for posting derogatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook.

According to Sahaswan Kotwali in-charge Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, an FIR has been filed against Rehan for making obscene remarks on behalf of Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, who is stationed at the Kotwali police station iin Sahaswan, Badaun. This post was also used by Rehan to propagate misinformation. According to Shukla, the police lodged an FIR under Section 67 of the IT Act against the accused Rehan and arrested him.

Section 67 of the Information Technology Act of 2000, in particular, addresses the penalty for posting or transmitting obscene information in electronic form.

