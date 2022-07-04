Monday, July 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIslamic terrorism in Amravati: How two others were threatened and made to share apology...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Islamic terrorism in Amravati: How two others were threatened and made to share apology videos for sharing post in support of Nupur Sharma

As per a report by India Today, two other people were threatened by Islamists and asked to apologise by recording a video of their apology. The call recordings of the two reveal how they were intimidated by the Islamists and forced to apologise.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists in Amravati made several Hindus apologise for supporting Nupur Sharma
Amravati terrorism: How 2 persons were threatened before Umesh Kolhe's murder
25

Following the assassination of chemist Umesh Kolhe by Islamists in Amravati, Maharashtra, various media reports have emerged suggesting that Islamists targeted many other Hindus because they posted WhatsApp statuses in favour of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

As per a report by India Today, two other people were threatened by Islamists and asked to apologise by recording a video of their apology. The call recordings of the two reveal how they were intimidated by the Islamists and forced to apologise.

One such call was made to Dr Gopal Rathi from Amravati. Dr Rathi was called by someone from Rahebar Helpline, the NGO run by the killers of Umesh Kolhe, as per the India Today report. During the call, the caller said that he was offended by the WhatsApp status put by Dr Rathi and that it will be detrimental for him as he knows him very well. To which, Dr Rathi responded that he will remove the status if it is offending anyone. Dr Rathi was asked to apologise by making a video.

Accepting the demands of the callers, Dr Rathi shot a video in which he said, “I had put a status regarding Nupur Sharma. I had no intention to hurt the sentiments of any religion or caste or person. But, still, if someone is hurt, then I apologize to them from my heart. Also, I promise that there will be no such mistake in future.”

Another Amravati resident named Vijay received a similar threat call for sharing a WhatsApp status in favour of Nupur Sharma. Vijay received a phone call from someone threatening to ‘see’ him at his shop. The caller warned him of dire consequences if he did not make a video and apologise. Vijay, fearing for his life, also recorded a video apologising for posting the aforementioned WhatsApp status. The police have finally taken the matter into consideration and launched a formal investigation in this case.

It is notable that these threat calls were made prior to the murder of Umesh Kolhe who was killed by Islamists in Amravati of Maharashtra for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmravati news, Umesh Kolhe murder, death threats
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,088FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com