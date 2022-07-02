The National Investigation team has taken over the probe into the death of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, who is believed to have been murdered for supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

A team of NIA has reached Amravati to probe the case. As per reports, a total of 5 people have been arrested so far. They include Mudasir, Shahrukh, Abdul, Shoaib and Atib.

While speaking about the development, Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane wrote, “I m glad NIA is going to probe the Amravati Murder of a pharmacist. Such acts will only stop once we ban terrorist organisations like PFI and Raza academy who had a free hand during the MVA rule!”

He further added, “Now Maharashtra has “Bhagwadharis” in power… it’s time 2 finish them 4 good!”

The 54-year-old Medical professional ran a pharmacy ‘Amit Medical’ in the Tehsil office area, in Maharashtra’s Amravati. On the night of the murder, on June 22, Umesh Kolhe was on his way home with his son Sanket and daughter-in-law Vaishnavi on different bikes.

In the attack, Kolhe was attacked with a knife from the back on his neck in which he was seriously injured. With heavy blood overflowing, Kolhe died on the spot.

While demands are made to probe the religious angle, the police have claimed to have cracked the case, saying that it was a robbery case gone wrong.