Congress MLA from Maharashtra, Aslam Shaikh, has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Environment Ministry for illegally operating film studios in Madh Island.

Shaikh, a legislator from Malad West constituency, had served as the Textile, Fisheries Department & Ports Development Minister during the reign of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

As per reports, he had flouted Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules and gave permission for the unauthorised construction of more than 2 dozen film studios on Madh Island. The Enforcement Directorate took up the matter after complaints were received by Environment and Forest Ministries.

#BREAKING ED heat on ex-MVA Minister. Congress’ Aslam Shaikh is under ED’s scanner now for flouting ‘CRZ norms’



Listen in to what BJP Leader, Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) @Herman_Gomes with details



Join the broadcast with @shilparathnam#ED #MVA pic.twitter.com/fwzLFExHOM — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 30, 2022

While speaking about the matter, BJP’s Kirit Somaiya remarked, “A senior Congress Minister in MVA government Aslam Shaikh was found involved in unauthorized construction of more than 2 dozen film studios on the sea shore in the CRZ no development zone. We have demanded a full-fledged investigation.”

He added that the total value of the unauthorised constructions would be more than ₹1000 crores.

Who is Aslam Shaikh?

On July 28, 2015, Aslam Shaikh along with other colleagues wrote a letter to then President of India Pranab Mukherjee, seeking clemency for convicted terrorist Yakub Memon. This was despite the fact that Memon was convicted over his involvement in the infamous 1993 bomb blast in Mumbai, a city where Shaikh was born.

Although his efforts could not save Memon from the noose, Aslam Shaikh was welcomed with open arms by the Shiv Sena-led-Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Mercy petition signed by Aslam Shaikh to pardon TerrOrist Yakub Memon 👇 pic.twitter.com/kJU0HG9oB9 — Adv.Vivekanand Gupta (@vivekanandg) July 30, 2022

In January 2021, Opindia reported how Muslims encroached upon Hindu properties in Mumbai’s Malwani area. The illegal encroachment has forced several Hindu families to flee for their safety. At that time, it came to light that the goons enjoyed political patronage from Aslam Shaikh.

Emboldened by his support, the Muslim hooligans encroached on Hindu lands and built madrassas and dargahs. The issue was raised by Mumbai BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

Dalit Positive Movement, a Dalit and OBC Rights initiative, had even written to the National Commission for Protection of Children Rights (NCPCR), seeking immediate intervention in the forced drug and porn addiction of Dalit children by goons who were allegedly supported by Aslam Shaikh.

In November 2021, Maharashtra BJP leader Mohit Kamboj alleged that Aslam Shaikh is involved in drug trafficking through his accomplice Kashif Khan. Earlier in January this year, Shaikh courted controversy by inaugurating a sports complex named after Islamic tyrant Tipu Sultan in Mumbai.

After inaugurating a sports complex named after Tipu Sultan in Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh says, “LoP has raised objections to naming of the complex after Tipu Sultan. My question is: will he ask his party’s MLA &councillor, who first made this proposal, to resign?” https://t.co/uUt9isFtsP pic.twitter.com/Z3SO5hCv8D — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Recently, Aslam Shaikh became the subject of ridicule online after he tried to pass off freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as Chandrashekhar Azad.

Not surprised !!



For Miya @AslamShaikh_MLA Yakub Memon Terr0rist of 1993 blast was freedom fighter.



How will he know who is Chandrashekar Azad & Bhagat Singh are ? pic.twitter.com/Bh7KU6fFhw — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) July 23, 2022

The Congress legislator, who had a good run under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, is now under the watchful eyes of the law enforcement authorities.