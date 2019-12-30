Monday, December 30, 2019
Home Politics Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon's hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet
News ReportsPolitics

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

on 28th July, 2015, Shaikh along with other colleagues of his had written to Mukherjee to consider giving mercy to Yakub Memon for his role in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

OpIndia Staff
Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh to be part of new Maharashtra cabinet (image: Aslam Shaikh Facebook account)
Engagements284

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who had written a letter to the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee appealing for mercy for 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict Yakub Memon’s hanging will now be a minister in Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government. Shaikh today swore in as a cabinet minister.

Aslam Shaikh letter to Pranab Mukherjee who was the then President of India (image: @sureshnakhua on Twitter)

on 28th July, 2015, Shaikh along with other colleagues of his had written to Mukherjee to consider giving mercy to Yakub Memon for his role in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Along with Shaikh, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Vijay Vadettiwar, Varsha Gaikwad, Sunil Kedar, Amit Deshmukh, Yashomati Thakur, Aslam Shaikh, KC Padvi also swore in. NCP leaders Dilip Wales Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Hassan Mushrif, Rajendra Shingne, Nawab Malik, Rajesh Tope, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad too took an oath as ministers while Ajit Pawar swore in as Deputy Chief Minister.

Read: Jharkhand: Month after snubbing Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi attends Hemant Soren’s swearing in ceremony

Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, Uday Samant, Sanjay Rathod, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre too swore in as cabinet ministers.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:aslam shaikh congress, aslam shaikh yakub memon, aslam shaikh malad congress

Big Story

Aligarh: Jamia Urdu registrar and OSD accused of threatening to kill an employee if he does not convert to Islam, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Singh, who works as gardener supervisor at Jamia Urdu Aligarh, has accused the educational institute's registrar and officer on special duty (OSD) of trying to forcefully convert his religion to Islam.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Illegal bungalows: Did you know of Arundhati Roy’s bungalow on illegally grabbed forest land?

Abhishek Banerjee -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi emerge as NCP, Congress upset over Shiv Sena taking credit for farm loan waiver

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,122FansLike
211,050FollowersFollow
145,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com