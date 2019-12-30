Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who had written a letter to the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee appealing for mercy for 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict Yakub Memon’s hanging will now be a minister in Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government. Shaikh today swore in as a cabinet minister.

on 28th July, 2015, Shaikh along with other colleagues of his had written to Mukherjee to consider giving mercy to Yakub Memon for his role in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Along with Shaikh, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Vijay Vadettiwar, Varsha Gaikwad, Sunil Kedar, Amit Deshmukh, Yashomati Thakur, Aslam Shaikh, KC Padvi also swore in. NCP leaders Dilip Wales Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Hassan Mushrif, Rajendra Shingne, Nawab Malik, Rajesh Tope, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad too took an oath as ministers while Ajit Pawar swore in as Deputy Chief Minister.

Read: Jharkhand: Month after snubbing Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi attends Hemant Soren’s swearing in ceremony

Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, Uday Samant, Sanjay Rathod, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre too swore in as cabinet ministers.