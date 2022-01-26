Maharashtra Environment Minister of Mumbai Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday responded to the raging controversy over the naming of a sports complex in Mumbai’s Malad suburb after Tipu Sultan, the 18th-Century ruler of Mysuru. After the sports complex named after Tipu Sultan was inaugurated by Congress leader Aslam Shaikh, Aaditya Thackeray said that the name of the park is not finalised yet.

“Finalising official names of projects comes under the purview of the BMC,” Thackeray told reporters. “The mayor has said that the official name of that park has not been finalised yet.”

Thackeray’s assertion that the sports complex is yet to be christened comes in stark contrast to the claims made by Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh who inaugurated the facility. Shaikh had stated that the park had always borne the name of Tipu Sultan, and there was no fresh nomenclature.

At an event, Shaikh said, “The garden is named thus (after Tipu Sultan) for the last 15 years, but nobody objected to it till now. LoP has raised objections to the naming of the complex after Tipu Sultan. My question is: will he ask his party’s MLA &councillor, who first made this proposal, to resign?”

“As part of the renovation of the existing garden, tennis and badminton courts have been built and they are open to all irrespective of religion or caste,” he added.

Shiv Sena, BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal protest against the naming of sports complex after Tipu Sultan

BJP, Bajrang Dal and other organisations have been protesting against the naming of a sports complex after Tipu, a polarising figure who was known for being one of the most ruthless Islamic invaders in South India. There have been several recorded instances of Tipu’s army forcefully converting, raping and kidnapping Hindus on his orders. Many temples are recorded to have been demolished under his reign. Historians such as Khan Hussain Ali Kirmani have pointed out that Tipu Sultan had animosity for the local Hindus and tribals in the area.

Even members of Shiv Sena protested against the naming of the sports complex after the 18th-century rule of Mysuru. On Tuesday, Shiv Sena workers staged a protest outside the sports complex and expressed their displeasure over the naming of the park.