Friday, July 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: AAP government that made lofty promises to transform Delhi fails to drain rainwater...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: AAP government that made lofty promises to transform Delhi fails to drain rainwater near Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence

OpIndia Staff
AAP government
Water logging problem was seen near Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's residence. Image Source: Twitter handle of Parvesh Sahib Singh
15

The Aam Aadmi Party which came to power in the Delhi assembly by promising state-of-the-art services in the capital city has miserably failed in delivering its promises. Let alone serving the common people, the AAP government has failed to drain the rainwater logging near the residence of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The road in front of Manish Sisodia’s residence exposed the so-called development model of the AAP government in just one big rain of the season. The road was jammed due to water logging. Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh took it to Twitter.

He posted a picture of the road near Manish Sisodia’s home and wrote, “Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence is drowned in the very first rains of the season. And these people are trying to transform Delhi into London for the last seven years.”

Earlier, there have been several incidents in which the Delhi Health Model of the AAP government was exposed. The Education Model of the AAP government in Delhi is also exposed many times. AAP government in Delhi also failed miserably when it came to the issue of the regular water supply.

The Delhi High Court has also slammed the AAP government saying that the Delhi government cannot be a mute spectator when illegal Islamic structures are mushrooming on the roads of the capital city.

The AAP government was also criticized for spending crores on ads rather than on bio decomposers to cope with the air pollution caused by stubble burning. This time it is the urban planning model of the AAP government that got exposed right in front of the deputy chief minister’s residence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,534FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com