The Aam Aadmi Party which came to power in the Delhi assembly by promising state-of-the-art services in the capital city has miserably failed in delivering its promises. Let alone serving the common people, the AAP government has failed to drain the rainwater logging near the residence of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The road in front of Manish Sisodia’s residence exposed the so-called development model of the AAP government in just one big rain of the season. The road was jammed due to water logging. Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh took it to Twitter.

He posted a picture of the road near Manish Sisodia’s home and wrote, “Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence is drowned in the very first rains of the season. And these people are trying to transform Delhi into London for the last seven years.”

Earlier, there have been several incidents in which the Delhi Health Model of the AAP government was exposed. The Education Model of the AAP government in Delhi is also exposed many times. AAP government in Delhi also failed miserably when it came to the issue of the regular water supply.

The Delhi High Court has also slammed the AAP government saying that the Delhi government cannot be a mute spectator when illegal Islamic structures are mushrooming on the roads of the capital city.

The AAP government was also criticized for spending crores on ads rather than on bio decomposers to cope with the air pollution caused by stubble burning. This time it is the urban planning model of the AAP government that got exposed right in front of the deputy chief minister’s residence.