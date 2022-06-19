An RTI by a Gujarati activist Sujit Patel has once again exposed the ‘Delhi health model’ of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi. This time the claims by the health ministry of the Delhi government about the number of ambulances have been busted by a recent RTI filed by Sujit Patel. Sujit Patel is active on Twitter and Facebook as Sujit Hindustani and he has shared the information about the RTI from his handle.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal does not get tired of flaunting his health model whenever he goes to other states. However, it has been proven time and again that his Delhi health model is a sham and many of his claims about it are false.

In an exclusive conversation with OpIndia about his latest RTI, Sujit Patel provided detailed information about it. He said, “I was already suspicious of the various paid advertisements and claims made by Kejriwal and his government. To find out the truth of their claims, I started seeking responses from government departments by filing various RTIs with the help of the Right to Information Act initiated by the Government of India.”

Sujit Patel further said, “And it happened just as most of the people and I suspected. According to the information received through RTI, most of the claims and advertisements of the Kejriwal government started proving to be false.”

#KejriwalExposed



World class helath model of @ArvindKejriwal



PATIENT TRANSPORT AMBULANCE

Purchased – 0 (zero)

Scrapped & sold – 9 (nine) @ ~Rs 23,659 each



ADVACNCE LIFE SUPPORT AMBULANCE

Purchased – 10 (Ten)

Scrapped & sold – 20 (Twenty) @ ~Rs 75,246 each pic.twitter.com/pZU4wrGOHV — Sujit Hindustani (@geeta5579) June 19, 2022

The RTI exposed the Delhi Health Model

Some big revelations about the health ministry of the Delhi government are made in the responses received in the RTIs recently filed by Sujit Patel. In his RTI, Sujit Patel inquired the Delhi Information Department about the figures of the newly added passenger ambulance and life support on wheel ambulances in the Delhi Health Department after 2014. In another inquiry, Sujit Patel asked for figures of how many ambulances the Kejriwal government gave in scrap during the same period.

The response received by Sujit Hindustani on his RTI.

The reply given by the information department to this RTI revealed the reality of the Delhi Health Department. The answer given to this RTI reveals that from 2014 to April 2022 the Kejriwal government did not purchase a single ‘patient transport ambulance’ of the kind that can take patients to hospitals. The Kejriwal government has sold 9 such patient transport ambulances in the scrap at a price of Rs 23,659 per ambulance during the same period. From 2014 to April 2022, the Kejriwal government has procured a total of 10 ‘Advanced Life Support Ambulances’ which have oxygen, ICUs, and ECG facilities to treat patients in ambulances. During the same period, the Kejriwal government has sold a total of 20 advanced life support ambulances for scrap at a price of Rs 75,246/- per ambulance.

This shows that the number of ambulances by the Health Department of the Government of Delhi has not increased after 2014. In fact, there has been a major reduction in the number.

Delhi’s health minister himself is in jail

It is notable that Delhi’s health minister, Satyendra Jain, is in jail on charges of corruption and money laundering. In the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation, Satyendra Jain had said a few days ago that he had suffered a memory loss after getting corona. So be it a minister having a post covid memory loss or be its false claims of the Delhi Health Model, Arvind Kejriwal’s government has deceived Delhi’s people either way.

Prior RTIs also revealed shocking information

This is not the first time that an RTI has exposed Kejriwal’s Delhi health model. Sujit Patel also informed that many revelations had been made through his RTI in the past.

#KejriwalExposed



Promise: 4000 nurses & paramedics will be made permanent



Fact: No nursing staff has been regularized in Health & Family Welfare Dept. pic.twitter.com/OgC2CqNdua — Sujit Hindustani (@geeta5579) July 2, 2021

The Aam Aadmi Party in its 2015 election manifesto had promised to make 4,000 doctors and 15,000 nurses and paramedical staff permanent if they came to power. But in an RTI reply, it was found that even after winning the 2015 elections, the Delhi government had not made any of them permanent until 2020.

This is World Class Health Model of #Kejriwal where the number of Health Centers are reduced.



As per RTI, there were 36 Health Center in North West District, Delhi during 2015, which was reduced to 34 numbers in 2021.#kejriwalExposed #kejriwalRuinedDelhi pic.twitter.com/fRA8tgNh9y — Sujit Hindustani (@geeta5579) January 26, 2022

In another RTI, Patel questioned the number of health centers in Delhi before and after 2015. The reply to this RTI showed that the number of health centers actually decreased instead of increasing after the Kejriwal government came to power.