On Wednesday, scores of pilgrims participating in the Kanwar yatra staged a protest in the Muslim-dominated Seelampur area in Delhi after they discovered that a piece of meat was thrown at one of the Kanwars making the holy Ganga water impure. The Kanwariyas slammed the Kejriwal government and blocked the roads in Delhi for an hour or so.

According to the reports, the Kanwariyas, hailing from Alwar, Rajasthan are on a 14-day of Kanwar Yatra in which they fetch the holy Ganga water from Haridwar for the Shiv temple in Alwar. The Kanwariya had walked continuously for seven days and had reached Seelampur on July 19 which is a Muslim-dominated area. The Kanwariyas had set up a camp near the Seelampur Metro station parking. The Yatra was interrupted after the Kanwars on their way back to Alwar discovered that some unidentified person had thrown a piece of meat at the Kanwar outside the camp.

The Kanwariyas staged a protest and raised slogans against the Delhi government and Police authorities and alleged that someone deliberately had thrown the meat at the yatra. They stated that the incident had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus. The outrage escalated so much that the traffic in Delhi was disrupted for about an hour.

After some time, the Delhi police reached the spot and tried to pacify the matter. According to the reports, the police did not find any piece of meat near the camp and they claimed that some dog might have dragged the piece of meat near the camp. However, one of the Kanwariya speaking to OpIndia said that the incident was deliberate.

“We were passing through Seelampur area with Kanwar when a fellow Kanwariya changed the Kanwar from one shoulder to the other and suddenly the piece of meat stuck in the decoration of his Kanwar fell on the road. Although, he cannot say with certainty who threw it and when, but before we entered the Muslim-majority area of Seelampur, all was well and people were welcoming us. But we did not see the same in Delhi”, he said.

The Police meanwhile have assured to conduct a thorough investigation in the case and are busy scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain the claims. The Police have also assured us that the accused will soon be nabbed. Considering the Kanwar was deemed inauspicious because of the attack, the Police also arranged for a car to transport the Kanwariyas back to Haridwar to get holy water.

The Kanwariyas will fetch the holy water again and will reach Seelampur with the help of the Police. The Kanwariyas have to travel by foot for the next 6 days to reach Alwar in Rajasthan by the evening of July 25.