Tuesday, June 14, 2022
HomeNews Reports'I respect Hinduism a million times more than Islam': Dutch lawmaker gives 'befitting reply'...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

‘I respect Hinduism a million times more than Islam’: Dutch lawmaker gives ‘befitting reply’ to trolls asking him to condemn Hinduism too

It must be mentioned that the Dutch legislator had received multiple assassination threats for supporting Nupur Sharma. He had shared screenshots of threats sent by Islamists on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Geert Wilders, Nupur Sharma, images via Britannica and One India
15

Days after Geert Wilders extended his support to ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Islamists have been trolling the Dutch legislator to speak against Hinduism.

“When are you going to criticise Hinduism? When are you going to make disrespectful pictures of Hindu deities? There are a lot of radical atheists in South India. Why don’t you support them just like you support ex-Muslims?” wrote one Ubuntu.

Screengrab of the tweet

One Islamist asked the Dutch politician to study Hinduism to know about the age of consent. “And don’t have to focus so much on other Prophets and their marriage,” he added.

Screengrab of the tweet

One Islamist named Sayed wrote, “Hey Geert Wilders, bast*rd ask Nupur Sharma to speak the truth about child marriages in Hinduism. Ask about a man who use to steal the clothes of bathing women…etc.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Befitting reply by Geert Wilders

On Tuesday (May 14), the Dutch politician tweeted, “Cultural relativism is a misleading concept. People are equal but cultures are not. A culture based on humanity and freedom is always better than a culture based on intolerance and submission.”

He further emphasised, “Therefore, I respect Hinduism a million times more than Islam. #IsupportNupurSharma.”

Earlier on Sunday (June 12), he had vowed to help the former BJP spokesperson in any way possible.

“The police registered a FIR on charges of hurting religious feelings, promoting enmity and causing public mischief against Sharma. This is outrageous. She did nothing wrong. If I can help her in any possible way, I will,” informed Geert Wilders.

He had also exposed the hypocritical treatment meted out to people, in the name of secularism, for committing blasphemy.

“I am not Indian nor a Hindu. But I know one thing. Secularism should not mean that demeaning Hindu Gods is justified and telling the truth about Muhammad is not. So when Nupur Sharma reacted to someone demeaning Hindu Gods it was totally justified,” he wrote.

It must be mentioned that the Dutch legislator had received multiple assassination threats for supporting Nupur Sharma. He had shared screenshots of threats sent by Islamists on social media.

One of the threats read, “InshaAllah, a day will come when I will take off your head with my dagger and hang it on the minaret of Pakistan, then we will raise a slogan. Mumtaz Qadri has passed away but the gun is still there. You have no more days.”

Another one read, “You Son of a bitch you will be killed soon. We will make you a sign of fear for people like you till the end of times..” Wilders has maintained that he receives death threats on a daily basis from Pakistani and Turkish Muslims who wish to kill in the name of Prophet Muhammad.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGeert Wilders tweet, Nupur Sharma India, Islamic terror India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,258FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com