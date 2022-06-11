Dutch legislator Geert Wilders gets death threats for supporting Nupur Sharma

Geert Wilders, a Dutch legislator, is currently receiving death threats for his support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her statements about Prophet Muhammad. Geert Wilders, who has repeatedly taken a tough stance against Islamic extremism in his country, had shown his support for Nupur Sharma, who has been under relentless attack from Islamists all over the world after making statements about the Islamic Prophet during a news debate on television.

Wilders tweeted multiple screenshots of threats to assassinate him as soon as possible. He stated in the tweet, “So this is what I get supporting the brave #NupurSharma. Hundreds of death threats. It makes me even more determined and proud of supporting her. For evil may never win. Never. #IsupportNupurSharma”

The screenshots Wilders shared in the tweet contain vulgar threat messages intended at the assassination of him. One of them reads, “InshaAllah, a day will come when I will take off your head with my dagger and hang it on the minaret of Pakistan, then we will raise a slogan. Mumtaz Qadri has passed away but the gun is still there. You have no more days.”

Another one reads, “You Son of a bitch you will be killed soon. We will make you a sign of fear for people like you till end of times..”

“It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician Nupur Sharma’s statement for speaking the truth about Prophet Muhammad who indeed married Aisha when she was six years old and consumed the marriage when she was nine. Why does India apologize?” said Wilders in a tweet on June 6 in support of Nupur Sharma.

Wilders has maintained that he receives death threats on a daily basis from Pakistani and Turkish Muslims who wish to kill in the name of Prophet Muhammad and that he would never stop telling the truth.

Geert Wilders and his stand against Islamic fundamentalism

Geert Wilders, a 58-year-old Dutch parliamentarian, is the head of the Party for Freedom. He is a right-wing politician who has been loud in his opposition to the Dutch government’s immigration policy, particularly those aimed at Muslim nations and has even declared that his country should exit the EU. He has collaborated with other conservative European politicians, such as Marine Le Pen of France, to build a parliamentary group in the EU parliament that presently includes parties from nine EU nations.

Geert Wilders has long been vocal against Islamic fundamentalism and radicalism in his country. As an MP he had been opposed to mass migration and had stated inside the parliament that through mass migration, the government was importing “a monster called Islam into the country”.

In an interview, Wilders had stated earlier, “I don’t hate Muslims, I hate Islam.” He said in the same interview, “Islam is not a religion, it’s an ideology, the ideology of a retarded culture.” In June 2018, Wilders had announced a ‘Prophet Muhammad cartoon competition’ to be held at his party’s parliamentary offices. Later in August, he was forced to cancel the event after threats of terrorist violence became too significant. A number of Islamic leaders had issued Fatwa for his murder.