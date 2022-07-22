Tension gripped Haryana’s Faridabad district after, a kin of an RSS worker named Devendra was brutally murdered by his wife and his neighbour named Imam Qureshi. The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday (July 21) and Friday (July 22) in the Parvatiya Colony in Faridabad, Haryana. The accused reportedly killed Devendra by slashing his throat.

Devendra worked at a wielding shop. He was the sole breadwinner of his family, and he has been survived by his three children.

The police informed that after murdering Devendra, Imam Qureshi stuffed the deceased’s body in a gunny bag and hid it in the bathroom of his house. Devendra’s body was recovered from Imam Qureshi’s house on July 22 2022 (Friday), said the police.

The brother-in-law of the deceased is said to be associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). After Devendra’s body was discovered, several members of various Hindu outfits took to the streets to protest against the brutal murder. They demanded that all the culprits be apprehended and booked according to the law.

Narendra Kadian, DCP Crime, Faridabad informed that the police had received the information about the murder on its helpline number 112. DCP added that the accused, Imam Qureshi, accomplished the task in connivance with the deceased’s wife, who was allegedly in an illicit relationship with the accused. He further said that Devendra’s wife and his boyfriend Imam Qureshi plotted the murder in order to get rid of him.

The duo killed Devendra, stuffed his body in a gunny bag and hid it in the bathroom in Imam Qureshi’s house. The duo were planning to dispose of the body when the police apprehended them and also recovered the body.

DCP added that the duo, who were taken into police custody had admitted to the crime during interrogation.

Some media reports have, however, reported a slightly different version of the incident. The Hindi daily Navbharat Times reported that Imam Qureshi (who has been named Kamal Qureshi in the media report) killed Devendra with the help of his two aides. The report, does not mention the involvement of the deceased’s wife in the crime nor does it mention that the accused hid the body in a gunny bag in his house.

It instead reported that late on Thursday night, Imam Qureshi and two of his aides came looking for Devendra at his house. They urged him to come out of his house. As soon as Devendra came out, Imam slit his throat with a sharp weapon. The trio then fled the spot leaving Devendra critically injured.

The locals in his neighbourhood gathered after hearing his screams. Devendra was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. On getting the information, the police reached the hospital and sent the deceased’s body for post-mortem.

Narendra Kadian, DCP Crime, Faridabad, has, however, confirmed that the wife of the deceased was also involved in the murder along with her boyfriend Imam Qureshi. He also confirmed that the duo had killed Devendra by slitting his throat after which they stuffed his body in a gunny bag and his it in Qureshi’s house. Before the duo could dispose of the body, they were nabbed by the police.

As news of the gruesome murder spread, members of Hindu organisations and the victim’s family staged a dharna at the Faridabad BK Chowk, demanding justice for Devandra and urging the police to take stringent action against the accused.