On 31st July 2022, a team of central agency NIA and Gujarat ATS reached Surat, Bharuch and Navsari for investigation. NIA has also arrested one suspect named Jaleel for questioning. According to reports, the action is being taken in connection with a 2021 terror module case.

In a joint operation by Surat police, NIA, and ATS, a suspect in the age group of 20-25 years is detained. He is identified as one Maulana Jaleel. Maualana Jaleel is being interrogated since 5 AM as per local media reports. He is taken to the SOG office in Gopipura extension for questioning.

As per TV9 Gujarati, Jaleel is also accused of sedition.

Though no official information has been given by Surat Police, NIA, or ATS till now, an official statement in this regard is expected to be made soon.

According to a report by News18 Gujarati, the action has been initiated in connection with a terror module case that appeared in 2021. The name of Bhatkal village surfaced in this module. The interrogation of the persons associated with this case led the agencies to a person living in Lalgate area of Surat.

On Saturday late night, one suspect who belongs to Ahmedabad, was nabbed after raids in Navsari and was being questioned too. In Bharuch, too, one father-son duo was being interrogated in the case, reported News 18 Gujarati. They are suspected to be associated with terror group Al Badr.

It may be noted that recently suspects with links to ISIS were arrested from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. On July 28, a man named Asif was arrested in Tamil Nadu. The NIA questioned him for ten hours and after that, he was taken into custody. A case has been filed against him under various sections of the IPC and UAPA. Apart from this, one of the men, Adil alias Zuba, was arrested in Tamil Nadu last Monday, that is, July 25, 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, 24th July 2022, the Central Crime Branch nabbed a man named Akhtar Hussain from the Tilak Nagar area of Bangalore. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were on the verge of carrying out terrorist attacks. Akhtar Hussain was also associated with Al-Qaeda. Akhtar is a native of Assam and came to Bangalore seven months ago. He used to work as a delivery boy in a food delivery app.