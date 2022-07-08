India has sought Interpol’s help to nab two hacker groups called ‘Dragon force Malaysia’ and ‘Hacktivist Indonesia’, which waged a cyber war against the country over former BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Muhammad.

After attacking government websites, the two groups asked Muslim hacker groups from across the world to join them in their attack, which they claim is in response to Nupur Sharma’s comments on a news channel debate.

Over 2 thousand websites were hacked by hacker groups. Ahmedabad cyber crime has written to Malaysian and Indonesian governments along with writing to Interpol for lookout notice for both groups: Amit Vasava, DCP, Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Reveling the detail, the DCP said: “Dragon ForceIO of Malaysia and Hacktivists of Garuda of Indonesia have claimed to have hacked 2000+ Indian Websites which includes Government Department, Educational Institutes, Businesses, and Industries, etc. Confidential data has been leaked from such websites which include details like, Government Files and Data, Aadhaar cards of some persons, Pan card and Passport details of some citizens, Details of Policemen of Andhra Pradesh Police, DishTV data,”

‘Dragon Force Malaysia’ had launched an attack called OpsPatuk or “strike back” against India, which was discovered by Bengaluru-based cyber security firm CloudSEK. The group shared Indian users’ social media credentials, including usernames and passwords, to enable others to launch attacks.

DragonForce, based out of Malaysia, has reportedly worked with several threat groups in the past, including the T3 Dimension Team and ReliksCrew, and has sympathies for the Palestinian cause.