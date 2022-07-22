India Today General Manager insults president Draupadi Murmu in FB post

A Facebook post by a General Manager of the India Today media group that insulted President-elect Draupadi Murmu has gone viral on the internet. The problematic tweet was posted by Indranil Chatterjee, whose Linkedin profile states that he is a Deputy General Manager in the India Today Group.

Gen Manager of @IndiaToday insulted the newly elected President of India #DroupadiMurmu.



In a FB post, he writes, “Few Chairs are not meant for All…Do we allow a sweeper to perform Durga Puja…we have humiliated not only the Chair of Raisina Hills but also a few great souls…” pic.twitter.com/CrOtkzfnXe — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) July 21, 2022

In the post, Indranil wrote, “Just as I don’t support Gay marriage, similarly I don’t support an Adivasi President.” Insulting the president-elect, he wrote, “Few chairs are not meant for “All” & have a dignity attached to them. Do we allow a sweeper to perform Durga Puja? Can a Hindu teach at a Madrasah? These are nothing but cheap socio-political gimmicks of the ruling party in creating a Rubber Stamp Constitutional Head, so that laws can be passed easily showing middle finger to the Opposition parties.”

The Facebook post.

Referring to the post of President of India, Indranil wrote, “Today, we have humiliated not only that Chair of Raisina Hills but also few great souls like APJ Abdul Kalam, Pranab Mukherjee, S. Radhakrishnan, Zakir Hussain, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, Rajendra Prasad & the likes.”

Indranil deleted his Facebook account after his post became viral on the social media network. According to Indranil Chatterjee’s Linkedin profile, he is a Deputy General Manager and Regional Head, East at India Today Group.

Notably, Draupadi Murmu of the NDA won the presidential election over Yashwant Sinha of the opposition to become the country’s next president. She was born to a Santal Tribal family on June 20, 1958, in the village of Uparbeda, district Mayurbhanj in Odisha. From 2015 until 2021, she served as Jharkhand’s honourable governor. She was the first female governor of the state as well as the first tribal leader to hold the position in an Indian state.

Around 4,800 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the July 18 election for India’s 15th president. Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to take the oath of office on July 25.