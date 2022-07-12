An instance of a man attacking a minor girl has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on 11 July where one Danish Khan severely wounded a girl with a blade while she was on her way to tuition classes. Danish then escaped from the scene. The injured girl was transferred from the Civil Hospital to the Medical College, where she remains in critical condition. The doctors have treated several injuries on her face and neck.

The victim is said to have received 31 stitches on her face and neck.

As per reports, the girl lives in Jhansi on Gwalior Road. She is a 12th-class student. She was heading to English tuition near the mission compound on Monday at approximately 4 o’clock. Danish Khan, a local of the village of Karari, stood on the road blocking it. He attacked the girl with a blade and severely wounded her. The victim was saved by another girl’s intervention. The girl, who was bleeding, anyhow managed to make it to coaching where the teacher took her to the hospital.

The victim’s mother told, “For the past two years, Danish Khan has been harassing my daughter. He had obtained her phone number from the coaching centre. He kept calling from several numbers. He used to put pressure on her to start a ‘friendship’ with him. Every day on her way to coaching, he used to harass her.”

थाना कोतवाली क्षेत्रान्तर्गत छात्रा को युवक द्वारा ब्लेड़ मार कर घायल कर देने की घटना के संबंध में क्षेत्राधिकारी नगर द्वारा दी गयी वीडियो बाइट pic.twitter.com/blloloKiZz — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) July 11, 2022

“He used to threaten her as well. My daughter did not tell anyone in the home anything because she was afraid. He attacked when my daughter refused to speak to him. Danish is about 8 to 10 years older than my daughter, ” the victim’s mother further remarked. The victim’s father is no longer alive. She is the eldest of three sisters.

In this case, Inspector Tulsiram Pandey, in charge of the Kotwali police station, stated that as soon as the incident was reported, the location of the incident was surveyed. Three teams have been constituted to arrest the suspected Danish, and they are undertaking raids to apprehend him.