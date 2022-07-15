Friday, July 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand: Probe initiated over media reports of conversion of 33 state-run schools in the...
News Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Probe initiated over media reports of conversion of 33 state-run schools in the Dumka district into Urdu schools

On July 12, OpIndia reported how 33 government schools in Dumka, the hometown of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have converted to Urdu schools, and the weekly offs changed from Sunday to Friday (Jumma).

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand Urdu
Govt to probe the conversion of Govt schools in Dumka to Urdu schools
3

Three days after media reports emerged that more than 33 state-run schools in Dumka, Jharkhand, have been converted into Urdu schools, the Department of School Education has taken cognisance of the same. On Thursday, July 14, ANI quoted the DSE of Dumka, Sanjay Kumar Das as saying, “We have written a letter to the BO of the 33 schools advising them to enquire about this matter. All the schools have Urdu in their names.”

On July 12, OpIndia reported how 33 government schools in Dumka, the hometown of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have made several modifications in response to the whims of the local Muslim population in the area. They have converted to Urdu schools and the weekly offs have been changed from Sunday to Friday (Jumma).

Speaking about the arbitrary modifications, the DSE Dumka, further said that an investigation is being conducted on how Urdu is tied to these institutions and under what conditions the weekly holiday on Friday is offered in govt schools. “There’s no instruction from dept to keep schools closed on Friday. After receiving the report, we’ll start an investigation,” Das further told the media.

As per reports, ten state-run schools in Dumka’s Shikaripara Block, eight in Ranishwar Block, seven in Saraiyahat Block, two in Jama Block and Jarmundi Block, Kathikund Block and Dumka Block have changed their weekly offs from Sunday to Friday. Most of these institutions sport name boards suffixing “Urdu school” along with the names of the schools.

Islamification of state-run schools in Jharkhand

Notably, the government schools in Jharkhand have recently been in the headlines for their steady Islamification. Several state-run schools have reportedly been making modifications in response to the whims of the local Muslim population.

Only yesterday, OpIndia reported how a class 4 student was brutally thrashed by Mohammad Abul Kalam, the headmaster of a government school in  Giridih, Jharkhand, for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the classroom’s blackboard.

Recently, it was reported how Sharia and Islamic practices were being imposed on the students of a state-run school in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, with children forbidden from praying with their hands folded. Then reports emerged on how state-run schools in areas like Jamtara and Dumka, which is the hometown of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, were being converted into Urdu schools, and the weekly offs changed from Sunday to Friday (Jumma).

In April, a ruckus ensued in the Government Jagannathpur Polytechnic college in Jharkhand after students chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans while celebrating ‘Nav Samvatsar’, the first day of Hindu New Year. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,710FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com