Three days after media reports emerged that more than 33 state-run schools in Dumka, Jharkhand, have been converted into Urdu schools, the Department of School Education has taken cognisance of the same. On Thursday, July 14, ANI quoted the DSE of Dumka, Sanjay Kumar Das as saying, “We have written a letter to the BO of the 33 schools advising them to enquire about this matter. All the schools have Urdu in their names.”

Jharkhand | 33 government schools in Dumka declared Friday as the weekly holiday



We have written a letter to the BO of the 33 schools advising them to enquire about this matter. All the schools have Urdu in their names: Sanjay Kumar Das, DSE Dumka (14.07) pic.twitter.com/YTRsI5Efc8 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

On July 12, OpIndia reported how 33 government schools in Dumka, the hometown of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have made several modifications in response to the whims of the local Muslim population in the area. They have converted to Urdu schools and the weekly offs have been changed from Sunday to Friday (Jumma).

Speaking about the arbitrary modifications, the DSE Dumka, further said that an investigation is being conducted on how Urdu is tied to these institutions and under what conditions the weekly holiday on Friday is offered in govt schools. “There’s no instruction from dept to keep schools closed on Friday. After receiving the report, we’ll start an investigation,” Das further told the media.

As per reports, ten state-run schools in Dumka’s Shikaripara Block, eight in Ranishwar Block, seven in Saraiyahat Block, two in Jama Block and Jarmundi Block, Kathikund Block and Dumka Block have changed their weekly offs from Sunday to Friday. Most of these institutions sport name boards suffixing “Urdu school” along with the names of the schools.

Islamification of state-run schools in Jharkhand

Notably, the government schools in Jharkhand have recently been in the headlines for their steady Islamification. Several state-run schools have reportedly been making modifications in response to the whims of the local Muslim population.

Only yesterday, OpIndia reported how a class 4 student was brutally thrashed by Mohammad Abul Kalam, the headmaster of a government school in Giridih, Jharkhand, for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the classroom’s blackboard.

Recently, it was reported how Sharia and Islamic practices were being imposed on the students of a state-run school in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, with children forbidden from praying with their hands folded. Then reports emerged on how state-run schools in areas like Jamtara and Dumka, which is the hometown of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, were being converted into Urdu schools, and the weekly offs changed from Sunday to Friday (Jumma).

In April, a ruckus ensued in the Government Jagannathpur Polytechnic college in Jharkhand after students chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans while celebrating ‘Nav Samvatsar’, the first day of Hindu New Year.