Communal tensions prevailed in Rampur village of Lohardaga district of Jharkhand after antisocial elements belonging to another community hurled a piece of meat inside the premises of the local Shiv temple.

Hindus living in the village are angry with the miscreants for attacking their faith and hurting their sentiments by throwing meat pieces inside their temple premises.

The incident sparked a face-off between members of the two communities as the police rushed to defuse the simmering tensions.

As per reports, the local police authorities undertook pacifying efforts to alleviate the communal flare-up that erupted in the wake of meat pieces thrown inside the temple.

Reportedly, village elders also tried to broker peace between the two sparring sides following the incident, which has the potential of plunging the region into a wider communal conflict, leading to injuries and possibly deaths.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that miscreants have thrown meat pieces inside temple premises in a desperate attempt to provoke Hindus. In fact, errants have long used meat as a weapon to convey their disrespect and contempt for Hindu temples, where bringing meat inside the premises is considered taboo and religiously disallowed.

Earlier this year, in February 2022, a group of unidentified miscreants threw an objectionable thing suspected to be meat inside the Kalibari Durga Temple located in Phulbaria of Rajmahal police station area in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand, raising tensions in the region.

The temple authorities had called up the local police and informed them about the incident, following which SDO Roshan Sah, Police Inspector Rajiv Ranjan, Rajmahal police station in-charge Praneet Patel, Teenpahar police station in-charge Anupam Prakash and Radhanagar police station in-charge Kundan Kant Vimal rushed to the spot. However, even before their arrival, a local resident, sensing soaring tensions in the region, prudently removed the objectionable thing from inside the temple.