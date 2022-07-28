On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government led by CM Eknath Shinde decided to withdraw all the legal cases filed in connection with the alleged agitations during the Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. CM Shinde announced that all such cases up to March 2022 will be withdrawn.

“In the cabinet meeting today, it has been decided to withdraw all the cases up to March 2022 in political and social agitations in the entire state in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi (Krishna Janmashtami)”, the chief minister said after the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya, state headquarters on July 28. He also said that the cases filed against people for violating the COVID guidelines will also be taken back.

Mumbai | In the cabinet meeting today, it has been decided to withdraw all the cases up to March 2022 in political and social agitations in the entire state in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi (Krishna Janmashtami): Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/Dmkyn9UUAQ — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

According to reports, the Maharashtra government held a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to provide relief to many who have faced charges for violating the COVID rules during the pandemic. Many students who desire to study abroad have also been relieved by the ruling govt, as they will now have no difficulty obtaining no-objection certifications for visas owing to lawsuits against them.

The violators of the COVID limitations were charged under Section 188 for disobeying a validly issued order by a public official. Persons were arrested for violating lockdown limits, curfews, prohibitory orders prohibiting gatherings of five or more people, and not wearing masks, among other things. There are around 10,000 cases filed across the state for violating COVID restrictions.

Cases for violation of COVID guidelines will also be taken back… Our health department is on alert for #monkeypox and necessary steps are being taken in this regard: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

In addition, the state cabinet resolved to drop social and political proceedings filed against individuals until March of this year. Furthermore, the state administration also made other decisions, such as offering a 50,000 bonus to farmers who repay their debts in a regular manner for two consecutive years and lowering electricity tariffs by 1 per unit for farmers participating in the drip irrigation system, among others.

“The erstwhile government had made the farmers ineligible for the incentive who have got financial assistance from the state for floods but we have decided to provide the incentive to all the farmers. The decision will benefit 14 lakh farmers,” CM Shinde was quoted. The state administration has also meanwhile agreed to make certain discounts available to landless persons who qualify for the rural housing plan.

“The beneficiaries of the decision will be charged with ₹1,000 as stamp duty for the property instead of charging stamp duty as per ready reckoner rates. They will also be given a 50% discount on the measurement fees of the plot,” the chief minister said.