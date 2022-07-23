Saturday, July 23, 2022
Man suing Christmas market for nearly 2 Crore rupees as he can’t stop farting since eating a ham roll there in 2017

Mr. Prades, of Chippenham, Wiltshire claims that his life has changed ever since eating the ham roll as he is unable to stop farting since then.

OpIndia Staff
Ham roll
Representational Image (Source: Dreamstime)
46 years old Tyrone Prades is suing Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd, operators of the Christmas market in Birmingham for over 200,000 British Pounds over a ham roll he ate in the market in 2017. Mr. Prades, of Chippenham, Wiltshire claims that his life has changed ever since eating the ham roll as he is unable to stop farting since then.

Prades says that he has developed flatulence ever since he ate that roll, and it embarrasses him in public. He also mentioned that his farts wake him up at night as well.

Prades, who runs a flooring company, says he developed severe pain in his stomach shortly after eating at the market and was subsequently bed-ridden for five weeks. He also claimed, through his lawyer, that others who ate at the same stall as him suffered from Salmonella.

Prades’ barrister informed the court that his client was sick for months, and continues to have flatulence five years later. The court was also informed that Prades continues to get churning noises from his gut.

The Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd on its part has denied the blame for Mr. Prades’ farts. Its barrister, Philip Davy, admitted that the council environmental health officers found e.coli on a knife, but no salmonella was found. The barrister pointed out that Mr. Prades had not claimed he suffered an e.coli infection.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

